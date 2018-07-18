Steelers receiver Antonio Brown will appear on the cover of this year's 'Madden NFL' video games

EA Sports unveiled Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown on Wednesday as the cover guy for “Madden NFL 19” and “Madden NFL Overdrive.” The video games will be available Aug. 10 worldwide.
“To be on the cover is a real honor I've wanted to always have because I have so much connection with the game,” says Brown, an All-Pro receiver the last four seasons and runner-up to the Rams’ Todd Gurley as NFL offensive player of the year in 2017.
“Growing up as a kid I played ‘Madden’ all the time, was being inspired by the players in the game. And now to be on the cover, it's a special feeling.”
Brown was a sixth-round draft pick (195th overall) in 2010 from Central Michigan. He barely got on the field as a rookie, yet by 2011 had become Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's favorite new target with 1,108 yards in receptions.
From there, Brown has averaged just under 1,570 yards in receptions and caught a total of 52 touchdown passes in the last five years. He's also a dynamic punt returner and has also become known for his unique celebrations after big plays.
“AB has taken the league by storm the past few years and is arguably one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the NFL,” said Josh Rabenovets, senior brand director at EA Sports. “His game is hot, he's got a ton of personality on and off the field. He was an easy choice for the ‘Madden NFL 19’ cover.”