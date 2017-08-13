NFL notes: Panthers' Cam Newton, Dolphins' Jay Ajayi take part in team workouts

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton threw passes during the team period for the first time in two weeks as the team wrapped up training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Newton participated in red zone drills, but did not throw any long passes on Sunday while rehabbing from soreness in his right shoulder that stems from rotator cuff surgery in March.

Meanwhile, Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi joined team drills for the first time since he was sidelined by a concussion July 31.

Ajayi wore pads at camp in Davie, Fla., for the first time since the injury, but left practice early because of hydration issues in the 90-degree morning sunshine. Coach Adam Gase said the issue was merely a matter of Ajayi regaining his conditioning.

Ajayi had a breakout season in 2016, when he ran for 1,272 yards and had consecutive 200-yard games.

It's unclear at this point if Newton will participate in this week's scrimmages against the Titans or the team's second preseason game at Tennessee on Aug. 19.

Coach Ron Rivera said after the team's final training camp practice that it was a “good step” for Newton, according to the team's website.

“It was very positive,” Rivera told the team's website after practice. “A lot of good things happened. I'm pleased with his progress.”