NFL: Seahawks sign big back Eddie Lacy

The Seattle Seahawks are hoping Eddie Lacy can be motivated by a one-year contract to rediscover the form that made him the 2013 offensive rookie of the year.

The Seahawks and Lacy agreed to terms on a one-year deal, providing Seattle a big body for a run game that was once the best in football but lagged last season after the retirement of Marshawn Lynch.

Lacy was the top offensive rookie four years ago when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers.

Seattle also re-signed cornerback and special teams standout Neiko Thorpe.

The Minnesota Vikings signed defensive end Datone Jones, the former first-round pick of rival Green Bay. Jones was selected 26th overall out of UCLA in the 2013 draft. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Jones played defensive end in 59 of a possible 64 regular-season games, mostly as a backup. He also played some outside linebacker in Green Bay’s 3-4 scheme.

Cordarrelle Patterson’s skills as a kick returner are unquestioned after four seasons on the Vikings with two first-team All-Pro selections. The free agent signed a two-year contract with the Oakland Raiders, who told him they wanted to get more out of him as a big-play wide receiver.

The Chiefs signed defensive tackle Bennie Logan to a one-year contract, filling the void left by free agent Dontari Poe in the middle of the Kansas City defensive line. Logan made 51 starts and appeared in 59 games during four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.