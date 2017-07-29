NFL notes: Falcons WR Devin Fuller to miss season after injuring knee

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Fuller will miss the season with a knee injury, marking the second straight year he's has had a season-ending injury before playing a game.

Fuller, a seventh-round pick from UCLA in 2016, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Friday's practice. Coach Dan Quinn said Saturday that Fuller will need season-ending injury after the non-contact injury.

Fuller also missed the 2016 season with a shoulder injury.

Quinn said another season-ending injury for Fuller is “really disappointing” and said he wanted to “give the guy a hug.”

In other training camp news:

-- The Oakland Raiders will begin training camp in Napa, Calif., amid reports that left tackle Donald Penn plans to hold out. Penn, 34, is entering the final year of an $11.9-million, two-year contract he signed with the Raiders last offseason and is reportedly seeking to renegotiate the terms. Penn is scheduled to earn $5.8 million in base salary this season with another $1.3 million in incentives and bonuses. The Raiders declined to comment.

-- Andrew Luck tried to ease all doubts about his surgically repaired right shoulder Saturday, when for the first time in six NFL seasons he will not suit up when his teammates hold their first training camp practice Sunday. “It does feel different than it did last year,” Luck said. “I still have a ways to go in terms of regaining the strength, but I know every day it's improving. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel.”