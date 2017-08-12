NFL notes: Broncos catch a break when Derek Wolfe's injured ankle is only sprained

The Denver Broncos appeared Saturday to have dodged a huge hit to their battered defensive line: Derek Wolfe's right ankle injury apparently isn't as serious as first thought.

“Great news,” cornerback Aqib Talib said. “I was praying as soon as it happened that it was just a sprain and nothing serious.”

The sixth-year defensive end was carted off the field after he got tangled up with right tackle Menelik Watson on the second snap of team drills. Watson got up on his own, uninjured, while a cart was summoned for Wolfe.

Coach Vance Joseph said after practice it was a lower ankle injury.

“We're not sure how bad. We're kind of assuming it's not that bad,“ Joseph said . “At first look it wasn't serious, but we'll know more tomorrow.”

A sprain would be a big relief to the Broncos, who are counting on Wolfe to serve as the fulcrum of their star-studded defense by leading a run-stuffing resurgence.

In other training camp news:

-- The Miami Dolphins placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve because of a left knee injury, sidelining him for the entire season. The move, which was reported Friday, became official Saturday, when Miami also signed linebacker Junior Sylvestre. He spent part of the 2017 offseason with Buffalo and the 2016 offseason and training camp with Indianapolis. Tannehill will have surgery for a torn ligament. Tannehill missed the final four games of last season with two sprained ligaments in his knee. He reinjured it a week into training camp on Aug. 3.

-- The Washington Redskins have placed linebacker Trent Murphy on injured reserve with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, and signed Jamari Staples to bolster their injury-depleted wide receiver corps. Murphy, the Redskins' top draft choice in 2014, was hurt in their 23-3 loss to Baltimore in their preseason opener on Thursday night. Safety Su'a Cravens also sustained a knee injury in the game, but is considered day to day.

-- Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey considered changing numbers last week, wanting to switch from 20 to 23. Then he found out what it would cost. Ramsey said Saturday he would have to buy every No. 20 jersey on the market before making the swap, which surely would have cost him six figures. “I would have to pay a nice amount of money to get all those 20 jerseys out there,” Ramsey said. “We'll see about next year.” Ramsey is now counting on the franchise redesigning its Nike uniforms in 2018, which could allow him to make the number change for free or at least at a considerably cheaper price.