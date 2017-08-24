NFL notes: Cam Newton perfect in preseason debut

Carolina’s Cam Newton was perfect in his preseason debut, completing both of his passes for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 24-23 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, who might continue their quarterback competition into the preseason finale.

Chad Henne got the start over Blake Bortles and had an up-and-down night that would have been much better if not for a drop. Henne completed eight of 14 passes for 73 yards. He lofted two perfect deep balls to rookie Keelan Cole and Allen Robinson, although Cole dropped a would-be touchdown for the second time in as many games.

Bortles completed 12 of 16 for 125 yards, highlighted by a four-yard touchdown pass to Shane Wynn in the fourth quarter.

Wentz, Cutler impressive in shootout

Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz and Miami’s Jay Cutler are ready for the regular season. Most of their teammates still could use more work. Wentz tossed touchdown passes to both of his new receivers, Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery, Mychal Kendricks returned an interception 31 yards for a score and the Eagles beat the Dolphins 38-31.

Cutler completed five of eight passes for 105 yards and one touchdown, and his surgically repaired right shoulder looked fine on a 72-yard pass to DeVante Parker. Jay Ajayi rushed for two scores for Miami.

Etc.

Houston Texans receiver Jaelen Strong has been suspended without pay for the team’s season opener for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Strong can participate in Houston’s last two exhibition games and all practices in the preseason. He can return to the roster Sept. 11 following Houston’s game against Jacksonville on Sept. 10. The punishment comes after Strong was arrested for possession of marijuana in Arizona in February 2016.

::

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is likely to make his preseason debut against Oakland on Saturday night in what figures to be the 2016 NFL rushing leader’s only game until after his suspension over a domestic violence incident.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said the plan would be similar to Elliott’s only exhibition appearance as a rookie, when he had seven carries for 48 yards on 14 snaps at Seattle last year. Elliott faces a six-game suspension after the NFL concluded he used physical force against his girlfriend at the time last summer in Columbus, Ohio, where Elliott starred for Ohio State. An appeal hearing is next week.

::

Bryan Bulaga, the Green Bay Packers’ veteran right tackle, is cautiously optimistic that he will be ready to go for Week 1 after injuring his right ankle at practice Wednesday.