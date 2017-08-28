NFL: Matthew Stafford becomes highest-paid player

A person familiar with the deal says Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have agreed to a $135-million, five-year extension that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The person spoke Monday night to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms were not disclosed. The team announced the deal keeps the quarterback under contract through the 2022 season.

Stafford was entering the last season of his $53-million, three-year contract. He stood to get quite a raise and did, getting more than the $125-million, five-year contract the Oakland Raiders gave Derek Carr this summer.

Detroit drafted Stafford No. 1 overall in 2009. He helped the Lions reach the playoffs last season for the third time in six seasons.

Lynch to be out several weeks

Just one week after calling off their five-month quarterback competition, the Denver Broncos have found themselves dealing with another quarterback conundrum.

The Broncos may have to carry three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster after losing backup Paxton Lynch for several weeks to a sprained right (throwing) shoulder suffered in Denver’s 20-17 exhibition win over Green Bay on Saturday night.

Etc.

The Baltimore Ravens have given coach John Harbaugh a contract extension, even though the team has missed the playoffs in three of the past four years. Harbaugh started this season with a contract that stretched through 2018. ... The NFL has suspended Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict for five games because he leveled a Chiefs running back in a preseason game, the latest in his history of egregious hits. ... New York Giants backup defensive end Owa Odighizuwa has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.