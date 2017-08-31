Around the NFL: DeAndre Hopkins agrees to deal with Texans

The Houston Texans and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to a five-year, $81-million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced by the team. The deal, which includes $49 million guaranteed, comes as the star receiver was entering the last year of his contract.

Hopkins was the 27th overall pick in the 2013 draft. He has piled up 4,487 yards receiving in his first four seasons.

Elliott’s appeal hearing concludes

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s hearing on the appeal of his six-game suspension over a domestic violence case ended Thursday after 21/2 days in New York.

According to the labor agreement, arbitrator Harold Henderson must rule on the NFL’s punishment “as soon as practicable.” The Cowboys must cut their roster to 53 players by Saturday, and putting Elliott on the restricted list would give them an extra spot.

Elliott, the NFL’s rushing leader in 2016, was suspended after the league concluded that he used physical force last summer in Ohio against his girlfriend at the time.

Scare for Jets

Josh McCown and New York’s first-team offense got the start — and a big scare — in the preseason finale as the Jets held on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 16-10 in East Rutherford, N.J.

The 38-year-old McCown hadn’t played since the opening series of the preseason against Tennessee as the Jets gave youngsters Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty extended looks.

Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that McCown would be the Week 1 starter at Buffalo, and had most of his starting offense on the field for the first two possessions against the Eagles. It almost ended in disaster.

McCown took a shot to the chest from Eagles linebacker Joe Walker after completing a 20-yard pass to Austin Seferian-Jenkins with 7:13 left in the opening quarter.

The quarterback was down on a knee for a few moments before getting to his feet and jogging off the field toward the sideline and going down to a knee again as trainers attended to him. “Thankfully, it wasn’t anything serious,” McCown said.

Etc.

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen restructured his contract, which could allow him to make an additional $2 million this season if he reaches certain incentives. Olsen, 32, was seeking a new contract after becoming the first tight end in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards receiving in three straight seasons. The team was reluctant to tear up his contract because he has two years remaining on the three-year, $22.5-million extension he signed in 2015. ... The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran offensive lineman Jah Reid one day after acquiring former first-round pick Cam Erving in a trade with the Cleveland Browns.