NFL: League fights back to enforce Ezekiel Elliott suspension

The NFL moved quickly Monday in hopes of reversing a federal judge’s decision that blocked the league’s six-game suspension of star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over a domestic violence case.

The league asked the judge who ruled in Elliott’s favor to stop the preliminary injunction that cleared last year’s NFL rushing leader to play while the case is in court. A notice of appeal was also filed with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

This came about 12 hours after Elliott rushed for 104 yards in a 19-3 opening win over the New York Giants.

“Just relieved from the fact that I finally get a fair trial,” Elliott said after the game, his first public comments in months. “I finally get a chance to prove my innocence. And I’m just happy I’m able to be with these guys for as long as it’s permitted.”

‘Relief’ for Tuitt

Several NFL players suffered season-ending injuries Sunday, including receivers Allen Robinson of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kevin White of the Chicago Bears. But Stephon Tuitt dodged that degree of damage and is expected to play again this season after the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman suffered a biceps injury in the opener, just a day after signing a six-year extension worth more than $60 million.

Tuitt did not divulge details about his injury, but teammate Cam Heyward said “we’re definitely breathing a sigh of relief.”

Philadelphia Eagles starting cornerback Ronald Darby also avoided a season-ending injury despite dislocating an ankle. Kicker Caleb Sturgis also is expected to miss several weeks with a leg injury.

Foster sidelined

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Reuben Foster is expected to miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain.

“Those tend to be a month, a little more,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Foster had three tackles, including one for a loss, and a near interception of Cam Newton in 11 snaps before he was carted off.

Scandrick surgery

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick needs surgery for a fractured left hand and will have a plate inserted in hopes of returning to action soon, owner Jerry Jones said.

Scandrick exited after just nine plays in the opener, and the Cowboys already had lost four members of their secondary to free agency. But they still held the Giants to three points, the fewest New York scored against them since 2003.

Cyprien sidelined

Tennessee Titans starting safety Johnathan Cyprien will miss a “few” weeks with an injured hamstring, coach Mike Mularkey says.

Cyprien, who had seven tackles, was signed in March as the Titans revamped their secondary. Da’Norris Searcy, who started 14 games at safety last season, is expected to replace him.

Etc.

Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck has been ruled out of Week 2; the Colts have not announced a starter. ... The Denver Broncos agreed to a four-year deal with kicker Brandon McManus. ... Detroit punter Kasey Redfern tore three ligaments in his knee in the Lions’ opener.