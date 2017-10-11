NFL: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's suspension only adds to Giants’ woes

The New York Giants suspended veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie after the cornerback left the team’s facilities before practice Wednesday.

Coach Ben McAdoo announced the indefinite suspension after practice.

The second-year coach had met with Rodgers-Cromartie on Tuesday and told him that he would not be active for this Sunday’s game in Denver because of something the 31-year-old either said or did during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Rodgers-Cromartie had left the bench and gone to the locker room during the second half, but he returned. It is not known if the two exchanged words during the game. There was no apparent physical altercation.

McAdoo told the 10-year veteran who joined the Giants in 2014 that he still expected him to practice this week and prepare for the game even though he was not going to play.

Rodgers-Cromartie, who had started three games, reported to the Giants headquarters Wednesday morning and then left. He was not available for comment.

The timing could not be worse for the Giants. They are 0-5 after making the playoffs a year ago, and the suspension gives the impression that McAdoo is losing his team.

Fires affect Raiders

The Oakland Raiders adjusted their practice schedule Wednesday because of poor air quality resulting from the wildfires in nearby wine country.

The Raiders took the practice field in smoky conditions with even some ash falling from the sky. The Environmental Protection Agency said the air was “unhealthy” in Alameda, about 40 miles from the fires. The Raiders shortened their practice by eliminating individual drills in an effort to limit the amount of time players spent outside.

Coach Jack Del Rio said earlier in the day that the team had people monitoring the air quality to determine whether it was safe to practice. “We think we’re OK to work today in this,” he said. “We’re monitoring the different levels of smoke that is here and we’re going to make sure we do the right things with our guys.”

Etc.

The Dallas Cowboys have released cornerback Nolan Carroll, the second significant free agent let go this season. The Cowboys released defensive tackle Cedric Thornton before the start of the regular season. Thornton was Dallas’ biggest free agent signing in 2016, and Carroll was the biggest this year. ... The Minnesota Vikings have five starters with injury concerns going into the game against Green Bay. Quarterback Sam Bradford (knee), wide receiver Stefon Diggs (groin), strong safety Andrew Sendejo (groin), left guard Nick Easton (calf) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (knee) were all held out of practice on Wednesday. Coach Mike Zimmer said before practice that Bradford was feeling better. The quarterback had been pulled late in the second quarter from the game at Chicago on Monday. ... New York Jets running back Bilal Powell and defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson sat out practice with injuries and are uncertain to play against the New England Patriots. Powell strained a calf during the Jets’ 17-14 win at Cleveland last Sunday. He started New York’s last two games in place of Matt Forte, who is dealing with turf toe. Forte was limited in practice Wednesday, which is an improvement from the last two weeks. ... Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is telling New England fans not to worry about the left shoulder injury that kept him out of practice earlier in the week. Brady says he’ll be on the field Sunday to play the Jets in a fight for first place in the AFC East. ... Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota says he feels a lot better than a week ago. Whether he plays Monday night against the Indianapolis Colts remains to be seen and will depend on how much Mariota can move around. Mariota did not play Sunday in a 16-10 loss to Miami because of a strained left hamstring.