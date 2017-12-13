NFL: Let go by Browns, Kenny Britt lands with the Patriots

The New England Patriots beefed up Tom Brady’s receiving corps for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding veteran Kenny Britt.

Britt, a 2009 first-round pick out of Rutgers, was released by the Cleveland Browns last week in his first season after signing a four-year, $32.5-million contract in March. He appeared in nine games with four starts for the Browns, catching 18 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns.

Britt was plagued by dropped passes and penalties with the Browns.

Taylor is in line to start for Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor will get a majority of the work in practice to test his bruised left knee, putting him in a position to start against Miami on Sunday.

Coach Sean McDermott said that Taylor continued to make progress in recovering from an injury that prevented him from playing in a 13-7 overtime win over Indianapolis last weekend. McDermott said rookie Nathan Peterman would practice on a limited basis but remained in the concussion protocol after he was hurt in the third quarter against the Colts.

Etc.

Safety Justin Simmons was placed on season-ending injured reserve by the Denver Broncos after spraining his ankle last week celebrating a play against the New York Jets. ... The Seattle Seahawks promoted linebacker Paul Dawson off their practice squad and placed offensive lineman Oday Aboushi on injured reserve.