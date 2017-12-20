NFL: Cam Newton defends Panthers owner

Quarterback Cam Newton said embattled Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson should be considered innocent until proved guilty.

Richardson is under investigation by the NFL for sexual and racial misconduct in the workplace and announced Sunday that he’s selling the team just hours after a Sports Illustrated report detailed his alleged misconduct. The NFL has not commented on the ongoing investigation.

Newton said Richardson met with him and other team captains at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday night — hours after Carolina’s 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers — to inform them he would be putting the team up for sale after the season.

The quarterback says while he disagrees with any type of sexual misconduct, he has immense respect for Richardson based on their 71/2-year relationship.

“Everything that I heard were allegations and nothing was actually proven,” Newton said. “It’s another person’s words against another person’s words. Needless to say I still think extremely highly of Mr. Richardson. I don’t know none of the sources names that have come out, so I am reaching to find it. But I take sexual assault extremely seriously — and I don’t want to offend anyone — but having a lot of allegations thrown at a person, I don’t think that is really fair.”

Appreciative Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t say much during a 70-second session about his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations, but he did thank the Dallas Cowboys, his family and the fans.

“Especially the Cowboys fans who stuck by me through this tough time and have a little faith in me,” Elliott said. “I’m not going to talk about it anymore. This is the last time you’re going to hear me speak about it. So please don’t even ask me about it.”

Etc.

NFL Network executive David Eaton resigned amid complaints about a hostile work environment for female employees. ... Brock Osweiler, coming off his best game, and Paxton Lynch, coming back from a sprained ankle, split snaps at practice, with Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph saying a decision on who will start at quarterback won’t be made until later in the week. ... Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said he’s willing to forgive New England’s Rob Gronkowski for hitting him in the back of the head this month.