NFL: Dave Gettleman is hired by Giants as GM

The New York Giants hired former Carolina Panthers executive Dave Gettleman as their general manager.

The Giants (2-13) announced the hiring of the 66-year-old Gettleman on Thursday and planned to introduce him at a news conference Friday.

Gettleman has a history with the Giants. He spent 15 seasons with the franchise before becoming Carolina’s general manager from 2013 to 2016, a span in which the Panthers played in the Super Bowl after the 2015 season. He was fired after the following season when Carolina missed the playoffs.

Gettleman will be the Giants’ fourth general manager since 1979, following George Young, Ernie Accorsi and Jerry Reese, who held the job for 11 seasons before he was dismissed on Dec. 4 along with coach Ben McAdoo.

Kamara fined for Christmas cleats

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara said the NFL fined him $6,079 for wearing Christmas-themed red cleats with white trim during Sunday’s victory over Atlanta. Many players wore holiday-themed cleats during pregame warmups but switched back to regular NFL-compliant footwear designs matching their uniforms before kickoff.

CFL will approve Manziel contract

The Canadian Football League said it would approve a contract for quarterback Johnny Manziel if one is reached with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who have the former Heisman Trophy winner on their negotiation list. The team has 10 days to make an offer to the 25-year-old Manziel, who would remain on the list for another year even if he rejects the bid.

The league in September said it would not approve a contract for Manziel until next season and only if he met certain conditions stipulated by Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. The former Texas A&M star played two tumultuous seasons in the NFL until the Cleveland Browns released him in March 2016 amid a number of off-field issues.