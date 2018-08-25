NFL notes: Tyrod Taylor not expected to miss any time; Josh Rosen might miss next game

New York Giants starting tight end Evan Engram was forced to leave Friday's preseason game against the Jets with a concussion. Engram was hurt with 5:21 left in the second quarter when he was sandwiched by linebackers Darron Lee and Avery Williamson after catching a pass. The Giants also had tight end Rhett Ellison leave in the second quarter with an eye injury. Engram had a team-high 64 catches for 722 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2017. … The Indianapolis Colts have signed cornerback Juante Baldwin and placed quarterback Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list. Kaaya did not play in Monday night's loss to Baltimore and missed practice with a back injury Thursday. If he clears waivers, he will revert to the injured reserve list. The Colts have only three quarterbacks available for Saturday's game against San Francisco — starter Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker. …