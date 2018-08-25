NFL notes: Tyrod Taylor not expected to miss any time; Josh Rosen might miss next game

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is not expected to miss any time after dislocating his left pinky and bruising his hand in Thursday's win over Philadelphia, while the Arizona Cardinals might be without rookie quarterback Josh Rosen when they play at Dallas in a preseason game Sunday night.
Taylor appeared to hurt himself seriously when he landed awkwardly while falling out bounds in the first quarter. He immediately grabbed his non-throwing hand and ran to Cleveland's sideline. He was treated in the locker room and returned to the game.
Browns coach Hue Jackson said on a conference call Friday that Taylor won't be sidelined by the injury. The 29-year-old is expected to start the Sept. 9 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers and hold down the No. 1 job until top draft pick Baker Mayfield is ready.
Taylor went on Twitter to say he was “doing well.” He left the stadium following Thursday's game before speaking to the media.
Jackson said rookie cornerback Denzel Ward is not expected to miss significant time after hurting his back.
Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said after Friday's practice that Rosen's participation would be a game-time decision. Rosen slammed his thumb into a helmet during practice early this week.
Wilks said if Rosen doesn't play, Mike Glennon and rookie Charles Kanoff would split time after starter Sam Bradford departs the game.
Wilks said defensive tackles Robert Nkemdiche (foot), Olsen Pierre (toe) and Corey Peters (knee) would not play.
Arizona also announced it had signed center A.Q. Shipley to a one-year contract for the 2019 season. Shipley was the starter before he went down with a season-ending knee injury in training camp before the first preseason game.
Fines
New York Jets linebackers Jordan Jenkins, Darron Lee and Frankie Luvu were each fined $20,054 by the NFL for illegal hits during a preseason game at Washington last week. Jenkins and Luvu were both docked Friday for roughing the passer, while Lee was fined for a horse-collar tackle in the Jets' 15-13 loss last Thursday.
Minnesota linebacker Antwione Williams was also fined $20,054 for a roughing-the-passer penalty after his hit on Jacksonville quarterback Cody Kessler in the Vikings' 14-10 loss last Saturday. Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was docked $13,369 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after sacking the Vikings' Kirk Cousins in the first quarter.
Etc.
New York Giants starting tight end Evan Engram was forced to leave Friday's preseason game against the Jets with a concussion. Engram was hurt with 5:21 left in the second quarter when he was sandwiched by linebackers Darron Lee and Avery Williamson after catching a pass. The Giants also had tight end Rhett Ellison leave in the second quarter with an eye injury. Engram had a team-high 64 catches for 722 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2017. … The Indianapolis Colts have signed cornerback Juante Baldwin and placed quarterback Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list. Kaaya did not play in Monday night's loss to Baltimore and missed practice with a back injury Thursday. If he clears waivers, he will revert to the injured reserve list. The Colts have only three quarterbacks available for Saturday's game against San Francisco — starter Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker. …
New York Jets have signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Charcandrick West. West was waived by the Chiefs on Wednesday after four seasons in Kansas City. He gives the Jets seven running backs: Bilal Powell, Isaiah Crowell, Elijah McGuire, Thomas Rawls, Trenton Cannon, George Atkinson III and West. Powell and Crowell are expected to share the bulk of carries in the regular season. … The Carolina Panthers have hired Tom Glick as team president, another strong indication new owner David Tepper will push to bring a Major League Soccer team to the Carolinas. Glick joins the Panthers with more than 25 years of experience in sports management, having worked in baseball, basketball, hockey and soccer in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
