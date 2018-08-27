Around the NFL: Patriots WR Eric Decker retires from NFL

Receiver Eric Decker says he is retiring from the NFL after an eight-year career with the Broncos, Jets and Titans.
Decker had been in training camp with the Patriots this summer, but it wasn't clear he would make the roster. He said on Instagram on Sunday, “This has been a passion inside of me since I was a little boy but now it is time for me to hang up my helmet and start a new chapter in my life.”
Decker caught 439 passes for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns in his career. He had three 1,000-yard receiving seasons, including a career-best 1,288 yards on 87 receptions in 2013 with Denver, when he reached the Super Bowl for the only time in his career.
He had two catches for 12 yards this preseason.
Denver Broncos sign veteran Adam ‘Pacman' Jones
Adam “Pacman” Jones is reuniting with Vance Joseph, who was his Cincinnati's secondary coach during the veteran cornerback's best seasons in the NFL.
Jones signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos after visiting the team on Sunday. To make room, the Broncos waived inside linebacker Bo Bower.
The sixth overall pick of the 2005 draft, Jones had been out of the NFL since March when the Cincinnati Bengals declined to pick up his $5.5 million contract option.
Jones spent his past eight seasons in Cincinnati, starting 68 games at cornerback and returning punts and kickoffs. He started 39 games over the past three seasons, but his 2017 season was cut short by a groin injury.
Cincinnati 26, Buffalo 13: Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton celebrated a warm reception in Buffalo by completing two touchdown passes in leading Cincinnati to a 26-13 preseason win over the Bills. Dalton began the day by making a donation to Buffalo's Roswell Park Cancer Institute, then received two standing ovations from Bills fans before kickoff.