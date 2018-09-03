Advertisement

Jets make it official: Sam Darnold will start at QB

By Associated Press
Sep 03, 2018 | 12:25 PM
| FLORHAM PARK, N.J.
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold steps back to pass against the New York Giants during a Aug. 24 game in East Rutherford, N.J. (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Sam Darnold will start at quarterback in the New York Jets' season-opening game at Detroit on Monday night.

The 21-year-old USC alum will be the youngest quarterback to start in Week 1 since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

The announcement Monday by coach Todd Bowles comes as no surprise as the rookie was solid while starting the Jets' second and third preseason games.

New York traded Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans last week, and Darnold then sat out the preseason finale at Philadelphia — clear signals that the No. 3 overall draft pick would be under center against the Lions.

Darnold was given every opportunity to win the job in a competition with Bridgewater and incumbent Josh McCown, and he didn't disappoint. He went 29 of 45 for 244 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in the preseason.

