NFL: Another blow to Falcons’ defense

Atlanta placed linebacker Deion Jones on injured reserve Tuesday, losing a second Pro Bowler from its defense in less than a week.
The move comes four days after the Falcons announced safety Keanu Neal suffered a torn ligament in his left knee and will miss the rest of the season.
Jones, hurt in Thursday’s opening loss at Philadelphia, will require surgery but is expected to return this season. Jones led the defense with nine tackles, one interception and two passes defensed against the Eagles.
He had 138 tackles, three interceptions and one sack last year when he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.
Atlanta also waived former UCLA defensive tackle Jacob Tuioti-Mariner.
Panthers hurt too
Carolina’s three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen is sidelined indefinitely after he fractured his right foot again Sunday. He will not have surgery and hopes to return this season. Olsen fractured the foot last year and missed nine games.
The Panthers also lost starting right tackle Daryl Williams, who made the All-Pro second team last year, to a right knee injury. He needs surgery and is expected to go on injured reserve.
Bryant back in silver and black
Martavis Bryant is rejoining Oakland on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports, after the Raiders released the receiver this month amid reports he faced a drug ban.
Bryant, acquired for a third-round pick in April, already was suspended twice for substance abuse issues. He caught 50 passes for 603 yards and three touchdowns for Pittsburgh last season.
Etc.
Seattle expects to be without receiver Doug Baldwin for at least next week’s game at Chicago and possibly longer due to a right knee injury. ... New England signed receivers Corey Coleman and Bennie Fowler and running back Kenjon Barner. ... Denver signed special teams standout Shamarko Thomas.