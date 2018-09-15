NFL: Mychal Kendricks to play for Seahawks on Monday night against Bears

New Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks will play Monday night against the Chicago Bears.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that Kendricks would make his Seattle debut due to major injuries at linebacker. The Seahawks ruled out both of its starting linebackers, K.J. Wright and Bobby Wagner, due to injuries. Wright is still a week away from returning from minor knee surgery and Wagner suffered a groin injury in Week 1.
Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading charges last week. He's not expected to be sentenced in the case until January and the NFL has yet to impose any discipline meaning he's eligible to play. Kendricks said Saturday he was unsure if he'd have a chance to play this season after being released by the Browns on Aug. 29.
Carroll says the Seahawks did extensive homework on Kendricks and that he deserves a second chance.
Jaguars promote Wilds in case Fournette doesn't play vs Pats
The Jacksonville Jaguars have promoted running back Brandon Wilds from the practice squad, making a roster move in case Leonard Fournette doesn't play against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Jaguars made room for Wilds on the 53-man roster by releasing receiver Rashad Greene, a fifth-round draft pick in 2015. Greene was inactive for the season opener.
Fournette strained his right hamstring in the first half against the New York Giants last week and missed practice all week.
Fournette said Thursday he expected his status to be a game-day decision. Coach Doug Marrone expressed optimism Friday that Fournette would be able to play against the Patriots.
If Fournette doesn't play, T.J. Yeldon is expected to start in his place and get the majority of the work.
Browns to release troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon
The Cleveland Browns are going to release troubled wide receiver Josh Gordon.
The stunning news came Saturday, just hours after the team announced that Gordon would miss Sunday's game in New Orleans with a hamstring injury. Gordon has been suspended for most of the past four seasons because of multiple drug violations.
The 27-year-old missed training camp to undergo counseling and treatment. He played in the season opener last week, his first Week 1 game since 2012.
Browns general John Dorsey said in a statement that the team has informed Gordon's representatives that he will be released Monday.
“For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward,” Dorsey said. “We wish Josh well.”
Rodgers returns to Packers practice after injuring knee
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has taken part in practice for the first time this week after being held out with a left knee injury.
Rodgers was a participant in practice on Saturday after being held out on Wednesday and Thursday to focus on rehab ahead of this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Fridays are a rest and recovery day. The Packers usually hold a light practice on Saturdays.
Rodgers said he sprained his knee in the second quarter of last week's season opener over the Chicago Bears. He left the field on a cart but returned in the second half to throw three touchdown passes to help rally the Packers to a 24-23 victory.
Rodgers is listed as questionable on the injury report. Coach Mike McCarthy has said the two-time MVP quarterback would be evaluated on a daily basis.