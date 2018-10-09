NFL: Eagles’ Jay Ajayi out for season with torn ligament

The Philadelphia Eagles placed running back Jay Ajayi on injured reserve because of a knee injury.
A person familiar with the situation says Ajayi tore an ACL and will miss the rest of the season. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of ano- nymity because the team hasn’t announced the severity of the injury.
Ajayi had 29 yards rushing in eight carries and lost a fumble at the Vikings’ five-yard line in a 23-21 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
He was acquired by the Eagles from Miami at the trade deadline last season and helped the team win the Super Bowl.
Ajayi is in the final season of his rookie contract.
Broncos considering making changes
Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph says he’s considering lineup changes and maybe taking over defensive play calls from coordinator Joe Woods.
The Broncos have lost three in a row following wins in their first two games.
Their 34-16 blowout loss to the New York Jets included several bad plays by cornerback Bradley Roby and the frustration in the locker room is hitting a boiling point.
Etc.
Miami Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald said rules protecting the safety of offensive players are hurting the game. McDonald was flagged for an unnecessary-roughness penalty when he hit receiver C.J. Uzomah during Cincinnati’s 27-17 win over the Dolphins. McDonald said his coaches agree he wasn’t at fault.
Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says quarterback Matt Ryan is “100% good to go” after X-rays on his foot were negative. ...
The New York Giants are parting ways with 2015 first-round draft pick Ereck Flowers. ...
The Jacksonville Jaguars are placing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core muscle surgery) and running back Corey Grant (foot injury) on the IR. ...
The New York Jets have activated cornerback Rashard Robinson and released safety J.J. Wilcox. ...
An MRI showed San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida has a serious sprain to his left ankle. ...
The Chicago Bears placed backup linebacker Sam Acho (torn pectoral muscle) on the IR and signed offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann. ...
The Indianapolis Colts put right guard Matt Slauson on the IR with an undisclosed injury.