Sam Farmer's NFL picks: Week 1

The Times’ NFL writer, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last season’s record 172-82-2 (.677). Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, the record against the spread last season would have been 130-118-2 (.524).

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 705.

Line: Bills by 8 1/2. O/U: 40.

Both of these teams have been stripped of some of their best players. With Tyrod Taylor back at quarterback, the home team should be OK. The Jets already look hellbent on getting the No. 1 pick.

Bills 20, Jets 13

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 706.

Line: Bengals by 3. O/U: 421/2.

The Bengals are loaded with talent but can’t seem to put it all together in critical games. They should be able to hold off Baltimore, though, with Joe Flacco at less than 100% and a shaky offense.

Bengals 24, Ravens 17

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 707.

Line: Steelers by 91/2. O/U: 461/2.

The Steelers could break records with that offense, but it could take a while to get revved up. The Browns are going to be a little better on offense, but they’re starting a rookie QB vs. Pittsburgh.

Steelers 30, Browns 13

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 708.

Line: Texans by 5. O/U: 391/2.

The Texans are going to try to run it a lot, let Tom Savage protect the ball and their top-ranked defense will be rolling with J.J. Watt back. Jacksonville has lots of big names but precious little mojo.

Texans 24, Jaguars 17

Oakland Raiders (12-4) at Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 709.

Line: Titans by 21/2. O/U: 51.

This could be the best matchup of the week. Tennessee now has a passing game to go with a ground-and-pound running attack. Raiders have an excellent offense but are vulnerable on defense.

Titans 27, Raiders 23

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 710.

Line: Eagles by 11/2. O/U: 48.

Eagles added much-needed skill players and should be able to run. Their defensive line is tough, particularly Fletcher Cox. Not sure Redskins, with new receivers, will pick up where they left off.

Eagles 27, Redskins 21

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 711.

Line: Falcons by 6 1/2. O/U: 49.

The Bears are going to be able to run the ball a bit this season, but they don’t have receivers and Mike Glennon doesn’t scare anyone. If the Falcons have a Super Bowl hangover, it won’t show this week.

Falcons 34, Bears 17

Sunday, 10 a.m.

TV: None. DirecTV: 712.

Line: Cardinals by 2. O/U: 48.

The Cardinals are going to be more versatile on both sides of the ball than a lot of people expect. The Lions are at home, and they have Matthew Stafford, but the left side of that line is a liability.

Cardinals 31, Lions 21

Buccaneers at Dolphins, ppd.

TV: None. DirecTV: 713.

Line: Off board. O/U: Off board.

Because Hurricane Irma is headed for south Florida this weekend, Tampa Bay and Miami will begin the season with an off week. The game will be made up on Nov. 19 in Miami, which is Week 11.

Indianapolis Colts (8-8) at Los Angeles Rams (4-12)