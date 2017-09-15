Sam Farmer's NFL picks for Week 2

The Times’ NFL columnist, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-6 (.600).
Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread last week would have been 4-10-1 (.286).
Buffalo (1-0) at Carolina (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Panthers by 7. O/U: 43.
Bills don’t have a lot of offensive firepower beyond LeSean McCoy. Hard to know how good the Panthers are, and if their strong performance in San Francisco was more a statement about the 49ers.
::
New England (0-1) at New Orleans (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Patriots by 6. O/U: 56 1/2.
Difficult week to be the Saints. Their defense is terrible and they have offensive turbulence. The Patriots are rested and determined to restart their season the right way after K.C. debacle.
::
Cleveland (0-1) at Baltimore (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Ravens by 8. O/U: 38 1/2.
Rookie DeShone Kizer will play well for the Browns and shine here and there, but he’ll make mistakes against a solid Baltimore defense. The Ravens have the edge at home.
::
Tennessee (0-1) at Jacksonville (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Titans by 1. O/U: 42.
The Jaguars have some really good defensive players, but can they pull it together week in and week out? Watch for them to take a bit of a step back here; they still have Blake Bortles.
::
Chicago (0-1) at Tampa Bay (0-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Buccaneers 28, Bears 17
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Buccaneers by 7. O/U: 43 1/2.
The Buccaneers not playing in Week 1 gave linebacker Kwon Alexander more time to recover and Jameis Winston another week to prepare. Bears will play hard but this is a tough one.
::
Minnesota (1-0) at Pittsburgh (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Steelers by 5. O/U: 45 1/2.
Could be the game of the week. Steelers aren’t great on defense, but they’ll get after Sam Bradford better than the Saints did. Vikings have weapons. Being at home gives Pittsburgh a bump.
::
Arizona (0-1) at Indianapolis (0-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Cardinals by 7. O/U: 44.
Carson Palmer will bounce back and the Arizona offensive line will look better because the Colts don’t have anyone to rush the passer. Cardinals defense has the ability to be dominant in this game.
::
Philadelphia (1-0) at Kansas City (1-0)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Chiefs by 6. O/U: 47 1/2.
The Eagles had a big win at Washington in their opener, even though they left a lot of plays on the field. The Chiefs are fresh, fast and at home. Kareem Hunt isn’t surprising anyone anymore.
::
New York Jets (0-1) at Oakland (1-0)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Raiders 34, Jets 10
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Raiders by 13. O/U: 43 1/2.
The Raiders had an impressive debut at Tennessee, showing that Marshawn Lynch still has a motor, and the receivers are top-shelf. They might cool, but not at home against the Jets.
::
Miami (0-0) at L.A. Chargers (0-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Chargers 31, Dolphins 27
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Chargers by 3 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.
Chargers had momentum at the end of Denver game before the deflected kick. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram can cause big problems off the edge, and Jay Cutler isn’t the same QB under pressure.
::
Dallas (1-0) at Denver (1-0)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
TV: None. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Cowboys by 2 1/2. O/U: 42.
Tough to play at Mile High, and Denver’s defense can be hard on young QBs. As well as Dallas has played with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, Denver is better than expected with Trevor Siemian.
::
Washington (0-1) at L.A. Rams (1-0)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Redskins 28, Rams 23
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Rams by 2 1/2. O/U: 46.
Rams put up 46 points in opener, played well in all three phases, have a coach who knows this opponent so well, and are getting Aaron Donald back. Still, this is Kirk Cousins, not Scott Tolzien.
::
San Francisco (0-1) at Seattle (0-1)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Seahawks 24, 49ers 14
TV: None. DirecTV: 717.
Line: Seahawks by 14. O/U: 42.
The 49ers have a solid front seven, and that doesn’t bode well for a Seattle team that wants to run behind a bad offensive line. But the Seahawks defense is going to set the tone at home.
::
Green Bay (1-0) at Atlanta (1-0)
Sunday, 5:30 p.m.
Packers 34, Falcons 23
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 54 1/2.
Green Bay was blown out here in the NFC title game, but these Packers are better and these Falcons are worse. Mostly, Green Bay is healthy, particularly on defense. Shootout feel to this.
::
Detroit (1-0) at N.Y. Giants (0-1)
Monday, 5:30 p.m.
Lions 27, Giants 21
TV: ESPN.
Line: Giants by 3. O/U: 43.
Giants are getting Odell Beckham Jr. back and that opens things up for them. Still, their offensive line is bad. Lions are a scary team, especially when Matthew Stafford gets hot, which is often.