Sam Farmer's NFL picks for Week 2

The Times’ NFL columnist, Sam Farmer, examines this week’s matchups. Lines according to Pregame.com (O/U = over/under). Last week’s record 9-6 (.600).

Using point spreads with the scores Farmer predicted, his record against the spread last week would have been 4-10-1 (.286).

Buffalo (1-0) at Carolina (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Panthers 28, Bills 17

Line: Panthers by 7. O/U: 43.

Bills don’t have a lot of offensive firepower beyond LeSean McCoy. Hard to know how good the Panthers are, and if their strong performance in San Francisco was more a statement about the 49ers.

New England (0-1) at New Orleans (0-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Patriots 34, Saints 21

Line: Patriots by 6. O/U: 56 1/2.

Difficult week to be the Saints. Their defense is terrible and they have offensive turbulence. The Patriots are rested and determined to restart their season the right way after K.C. debacle.

Cleveland (0-1) at Baltimore (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Ravens 23, Browns 17

Line: Ravens by 8. O/U: 38 1/2.

Rookie DeShone Kizer will play well for the Browns and shine here and there, but he’ll make mistakes against a solid Baltimore defense. The Ravens have the edge at home.

Tennessee (0-1) at Jacksonville (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Titans 24, Jaguars 20

Line: Titans by 1. O/U: 42.

The Jaguars have some really good defensive players, but can they pull it together week in and week out? Watch for them to take a bit of a step back here; they still have Blake Bortles.

Chicago (0-1) at Tampa Bay (0-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Buccaneers 28, Bears 17

Line: Buccaneers by 7. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Buccaneers not playing in Week 1 gave linebacker Kwon Alexander more time to recover and Jameis Winston another week to prepare. Bears will play hard but this is a tough one.

Minnesota (1-0) at Pittsburgh (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Steelers 28, Vikings 24

Line: Steelers by 5. O/U: 45 1/2.

Could be the game of the week. Steelers aren’t great on defense, but they’ll get after Sam Bradford better than the Saints did. Vikings have weapons. Being at home gives Pittsburgh a bump.

Arizona (0-1) at Indianapolis (0-1)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Cardinals 27, Colts 10

Line: Cardinals by 7. O/U: 44.

Carson Palmer will bounce back and the Arizona offensive line will look better because the Colts don’t have anyone to rush the passer. Cardinals defense has the ability to be dominant in this game.

Philadelphia (1-0) at Kansas City (1-0)

Sunday, 10 a.m.

Chiefs 28, Eagles 21

Line: Chiefs by 6. O/U: 47 1/2.

The Eagles had a big win at Washington in their opener, even though they left a lot of plays on the field. The Chiefs are fresh, fast and at home. Kareem Hunt isn’t surprising anyone anymore.

New York Jets (0-1) at Oakland (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Raiders 34, Jets 10

Line: Raiders by 13. O/U: 43 1/2.

The Raiders had an impressive debut at Tennessee, showing that Marshawn Lynch still has a motor, and the receivers are top-shelf. They might cool, but not at home against the Jets.

Miami (0-0) at L.A. Chargers (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Chargers 31, Dolphins 27

Line: Chargers by 3 1/2. O/U: 45 1/2.

Chargers had momentum at the end of Denver game before the deflected kick. Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram can cause big problems off the edge, and Jay Cutler isn’t the same QB under pressure.

