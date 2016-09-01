Brady to do his time after preseason loss

See you again in five weeks, Tom Brady.

With a four-game suspension for his role in the Deflategate scandal beginning in just a few days, Brady played the first half Thursday night in the New England Patriots’ preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Brady completed 16 of 26 passes for 166 yards, a touchdown and an interception, but the Patriots (3-1) missed out on a perfect preseason in a 17-9 loss to the Giants.

Elsewhere

In other final preseason games:

New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty threw a 44-yard touchdown pass before injuring his shoulder, but a pair of big plays helped the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New York Jets, 14-6. Paul Turner returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown and Ed Reynolds took an interception 90 yards for a score to help the Eagles (4-0) complete an undefeated preseason for the first time since 2012, when they finished 4-12 in Andy Reid’s last season as coach. ...

Stephen Morris’ 25-yard touchdown pass to undrafted rookie Tevaun Smith with 40 seconds left gave the Indianapolis Colts a 13-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. ...

Dwayne Washington probably secured a spot on Detroit’s season-opening roster with a 58-yard touchdown run and Jake Rudock boosted his chances with three touchdown passes, helping the Lions to a 31-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Washington, a seventh-round pick from Washington, has been impressive in the preseason, leading to the Lions cutting Stevan Ridley last week. ...

Carolina running back Cameron Artis-Payne made a case for more playing time, rushing for 77 yards in 18 carries, and Graham Gano kicked six field goals as the Panthers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 18-6. ...

Already chosen as Houston’s backup to Brock Osweiler, Tom Savage converted a pair of fourth downs for touchdowns, and the Texans beat the Dallaas Cowboys, 28-17. The Cowboys’ Jameill Showers had a rough day, completing 10 of 25 with an interception and a fumble. ...

Terron Ward ran for two touchdowns, possibly clinching his roster spot, and the Atlanta Falcons beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-15. Ward missed the last two games with an ankle sprain but returned just in time to show he can be the team’s third running back, behind Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. He ran for 62 yards in 22 carries. ...

The Tennessee Titans forced and recovered a fumble on the game’s first play, setting up a one-yard touchdown by rookie Derrick Henry, as they beat the Miami Dolphins, 21-10. ...

Matt Barkley completed 20 of 29 passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns and Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro kicked a 59-yard field goal in the Cardinals’ 38-17 victory over the Denver Broncos. ...

Baltimore’s Josh Johnson, competing with Ryan Mallett for the backup quarterback job behind Joe Flacco, passed for 181 yards and rushed for a short touchdown, and the Ravens defeated the New Orleans Saints, 23-14. ...

Robert Griffin III led Cleveland’s starting offense on a short touchdown drive against Chicago’s defensive backups in a 21-7 loss to the Bears. Cleveland receiver Josh Gordon, who is suspended for the first four games of the regular season, had three catches for 29 yards. ...

Green Bay rookie quarterback Joe Callahan capped a strong preseason by throwing for 143 yards and a touchdown as the Packers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-7. ...

Oakland scored the only points of the first half on a safety when Seattle’s Trevone Boykin was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, and an 80-yard kickoff return by the Raiders’ George Atkinson was the last score in the Seahawks’ 23-21 win.