J.J. Watt passes physical to take another step to playing in Texans' opener

J.J. Watt passed his physical on Sunday and will return to practice on Monday, a good sign that he'll be ready for the Houston Texans’ opener against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 11.

Watt missed all of training camp and the Texans' four preseason games after surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back in July.

The Texans activated him from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday before Sunday's announcement that he passed his physical.

Watt, the NFL's defensive player of the year in three of the past four seasons, hasn't missed a game in his five-year career.

The defensive end also sat out the entire preseason in 2012 because of an elbow injury and was able to return for the season opener.

The Tennessee Titans claimed tight end Jace Amaro off waivers from the New York Jets and waived defensive lineman Medhi Abdesmad. … The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed linebacker Arthur Brown off waivers from Baltimore and safety Marqueston Huff off waivers from Tennessee. The Jaguars also signed veteran receiver Arrelious Benn to the 53-man roster Sunday. … The New York Jets have claimed four players off waivers, including tight ends Braedon Bowman from Jacksonville and Brian Parker from Kansas City. …

The Bengals claimed rookie Jeff Driskel off waivers from San Francisco on Sunday, giving them a No. 3 quarterback. … Former Titans receiver Justin Hunter has been claimed by the Miami Dolphins, who waived receiver Griff Whalen. … The New York Giants have been awarded defensive tackle Robert Thomas on waivers from Carolina.