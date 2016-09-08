Seahawks plan a 9/11 honor

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin tweeted Thursday that the team “will honor the country and flag” in a “demonstration of unity” prior to Sunday’s season opener against Miami.

When approached in the locker room by reporters, Baldwin declined to elaborate further saying, “you’ll see on Sunday.”

Former Green Beret and one-time Seahawks long-snapper Nate Boyer later tweeted that he had spoken with the Seahawks players about their plans and wrote, “what the team will do is a powerful sign of unification + respect for the Anthem + those that fight for our Freedom!”

In an interview with Fox Sports Radio later Thursday, Boyer expanded on his tweet .

“I spoke with the players, and they realize that 9/11 is a very important day in our nation’s history. The Seahawks, and probably every team, will be honoring those who serve in camouflage, and also those in blue who served on such a difficult day,” Boyer said. “Shortly after 9/11 our country seemed more unified than I had ever experienced, and was the most unified it has been since I have been alive. Since that date, we have grown farther apart in our unity. Standing together this Sunday is key to making progress. What the team will do is a powerful sign of unification.”

Bosa status up in the air

San Diego Chargers Coach Mike McCoy isn’t sure when rookie defensive end Joey Bosa will practice again.

“I cannot tell you when he will be back out there,” McCoy said Thursday, as the Chargers continued preparations for Sunday’s opener against the Kansas City Chiefs and Bosa skipped another workout.

Bosa, the draft’s third pick, has practiced once since ending his 31-day holdout. It appears he injured his left hamstring during a light, non-padded session Sept. 5.

“He’s getting better, and like I am going to keep saying until he is out here, I’m going to say he is day to day,” McCoy said. “When he is healthy and ready to roll he will be out here and helping our team win.”

The Chargers, at 4-12, didn’t do much of that last year, producing their worst record since 2003.

Among the reasons San Diego missed the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons was its mark against AFC West teams. San Diego was blanked, losing all six games against divisional rivals to run its losing streak to eight. In the past two seasons, the Chargers are 2-10 in the AFC West, with both victories coming against winless Oakland Raiders teams.

Bridgewater has knee surgery

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has undergone surgery on his severely injured left knee, the first step toward what will undoubtedly be a long, arduous recovery.

Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer confirmed the operation took place Thursday, nine days after Bridgewater went down in practice while dropping back to pass during a routine non-contact drill.

Zimmer said he spoke to Bridgewater’s surgeon after the procedure and learned no major problems were encountered beyond the knee dislocation and complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament. The Vikings said after the injury that Bridgewater also suffered other significant damage.

The 23-year-old will miss the 2016 season, and the nature and timing of the injury will make it difficult for Bridgewater to be at full strength for 2017 too.

Etc.

The Atlanta Falcons had wide receiver Julio Jones back with full clearance for Thursday’s practice, confirming the team’s biggest star will be ready for Sunday’s opening game against Tampa Bay. Jones was held out of last week’s final preseason game with an ankle injury. ...

Nearly nine months after he tore an ACL and underwent knee surgery for the second time in three seasons, Tyrann Mathieu is back and ready to go in the Arizona Cardinals’ season opener against New England on Sunday night. Asked Thursday if he would be at 100% for the game, Mathieu just smiled and said, “We’ll see.” ...

The Jacksonville Jaguars placed defensive end Jared Odrick in the NFL’s concussion protocol after he was hit in the jaw in practice Wednesday.