Bills, after 37-31 loss to Jets, fire their offensive coordinator

The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman. The team announced the move in an email released on Friday, a day after Buffalo fell to 0-2 following a 37-31 loss to the New York Jets.

Roman was in his second season as coordinator, and was hired by Rex Ryan when he took over the team in January 2015. Running backs coach Anthony Lynn will take over as coordinator.

The Bills' offense is off to sputtering start. It managed just 160 yards — Buffalo's lowest total in a decade — in a season-opening 13-7 loss at Baltimore on Sunday. The Bills had 307 yards offense against the Jets, but managed just 16 first downs.

Buffalo's running attack has particularly struggled a year after leading the NFL with 2,432 yards rushing.

The Green Bay Packers have listed Sam Shields as doubtful for Sunday's game against Minnesota after the team's top cornerback was evaluated this week for a concussion. Shields, who was hurt late in last week's season-opening win at Jacksonville, also missed four games late last season because of a concussion. …

Jets Coach Todd Bowles says wide receiver Brandon Marshall's left knee is “sore” but “fine” and he should be able to play in New York's next game. Marshall avoided serious injury after a scary-looking knee twist Thursday night when Buffalo cornerback Stephon Gilmore brought him down by the facemask in the second quarter of the Jets' 37-31 win. Marshall had additional tests Friday, which revealed no serious damage. …

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Ivory will miss his second straight game Sunday while recovering from a “general medical issue.” Coach Gus Bradley ruled Ivory out Friday, saying T.J. Yeldon will start at San Diego and Denard Robinson will get some carries. Bradley also ruled out cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring).