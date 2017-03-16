NFL report: Raiders sign tight end Jared Cook to two-year contract

The Oakland Raiders signed free-agent tight end Jared Cook to a two-year contract on Thursday.

Cook helps upgrade a position group that already includes Clive Walford and Lee Smith as the Raiders look to build on last season's 12-4 record that ended a 13-year playoff drought.

NFL Network first reported the deal with Cook and said it is worth $12.2 million over two years with $5 million guaranteed in the first year.

Walford's development has been slowed by offseason injuries during his two years in the NFL and he has 61 catches for 688 yards and six TDs in his career. Smith is one of the league's best blocking tight ends and is coming back from a broken leg.

Cook had 30 catches for 377 yards and one touchdown last season when he missed six games with an ankle injury. His biggest play came on a 36-yard catch that set up a last-second, game-winning field goal in Green Bay's 34-31 playoff win over Dallas. Cook had 18 catches for 229 yards and two scores in three playoff games.

Despite not having prolific numbers last season, Cook was a major catalyst for Green Bay's offense. Aaron Rodgers had 31 touchdowns and two interceptions in 13 games, including the playoffs, with Cook in the lineup compared to 15 TD passes and six interceptions in six games when he was out.

In eight NFL seasons with Tennessee, St. Louis and Green Bay, Cook has 303 catches for 3,880 yards and 17 TDs.

Cook is the third offensive player the Raiders have added this offseason following receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse. Oakland could have another hole at running back after starter Latavius Murray left to sign with Minnesota.

The Raiders went into free agency with more glaring needs on defense but those have not been filled as of yet. Oakland is also meeting this week with free agent linebacker Zach Brown, a person familiar with those plans said on condition of anonymity because the visit was not announced.

Etc.

The Baltimore Ravens and free agent cornerback Brandon Carr have reached an agreement on a four-year contract. The Ravens made finding a cornerback a priority this off-season, and Carr, a nine-year veteran, fills the void. The Ravens battled with depth at the position last season, especially after Jimmy Smith (ankle) went on injured reserve. … The Dallas Cowboys have re-signed veteran running back Darren McFadden and guard Jonathan Cooper. … Free agent guard Jermon Bushrod has re-signed with the Miami Dolphins after starting all 16 games for them last season. …

The Atlanta Falcons have bolstered their defensive line by agreeing to terms with two-time Pro Bowler Dontari Poe, who played five seasons for the Kansas City Chiefs after being a first-round pick. He started 76 games and recorded 13 sacks over five seasons. … The 49ers have agreed to terms on a one-year deal to keep free agent defensive tackle Chris Jones, who started the final six games of the season for San Francisco. He recorded 21 tackles and provided a boost to a struggling run defense. … The Cincinnati Bengals signed offensive lineman Andre Smith on Thursday to shore up a line depleted in free agency. Smith played right tackle for seven seasons in Cincinnati before going to Minnesota last season. He missed most of the season with a triceps injury that required surgery. …

NFL players will receive $127.84 million in performance-based bonuses for the 2016 season, led by a payout of $371,783 to Falcons cornerback Brian Poole. The payments compensate players based on their playing time for their salary levels. Poole was an undrafted free agent who became a regular on the NFC champions' defense. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, earned a $353,544 payoff. Prescott was a fourth-round draft pick. … The NFL is reportedly adding a second female official, Terri Valenti, to work as a replay booth assistant next season. Valenti will join Sarah Thomas, who has been a line judge since 2015. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league has not announced the hiring.