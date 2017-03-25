NFL report: Bengals release veteran linebacker and captain Rey Maualuga

The Cincinnati Bengals have released veteran linebacker Rey Maualuga, saying they were moving to a younger group at the position.

Saturday's move comes five days after they signed free-agent linebacker Kevin Minter to a one-year deal, an indication they were going in a different direction.

Maualuga was Cincinnati's second-round pick in 2009. He has played in 114 games, starting 104 of them. Maualuga and Andy Dalton were named team captains in 2012.

Second-year linebacker Nick Vigil also is expected to get an expanded role next season in a defense that slipped in 2016, finishing 17th in yards allowed.

The Green Bay Packers have signed free agent tackle Ricky Jean-Francois, adding depth to a defensive front depleted in the off-season. General Manager Ted Thompson did not disclose terms of the deal announced on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound Jean-Francois spent the last two seasons with the Washington Redskins. A seventh-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2009, Jean-Francois' most productive season came with Indianapolis in 2014, when he had three sacks and started 13 of 16 games.