NFL report: Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is ready for minicamp

Trevor Siemian won't be sitting back and watching Paxton Lynch take all the snaps at the Denver Broncos' minicamp in two weeks.

Coach Vance Joseph said at the start of his team's off-season program Monday that Siemian had made a quicker-than-expected recovery from his off-season shoulder surgery.

“Trevor's full-go, guys,” Joseph said. “He's been cleared to be a full participant in the offseason program. So, he's full-go. He's ready to go, no issues.”

Siemian had surgery on his left shoulder Jan. 3 after playing three months with what's been described as a grade-5 A.C. joint sprain, which he suffered in Week 4, forcing him to miss 1 1/2 games. He also missed a game with a sprained foot.

The severity of his shoulder injury is usually seen in car crashes, not on football fields, and the recovery can take up to half a year.

Joseph said at the NFL combine last month that Siemian's statistics — going 8-6 while throwing for 3,400 yards with 18 TDs and 10 interceptions — were all the more impressive when you consider he played most of the season with a severely damaged left shoulder.

It was expected that Lynch at least initially would get more snaps when the Broncos begin their on-field work with their April 24-27 minicamp.

Lynch won't have that head-start now.

Joseph reiterated this is an open competition between Siemian, a 2015 seventh-rounder from Northwestern who won the job last year, and Lynch, the 26th overall pick in last year's draft who is still adjusting to the pro offense after running the spread at Memphis.

“It is open, guys, it's open, 50-50, it's an open competition,” Joseph said. “We've got these two young guys who have bright futures and it's open. It's going to go down to the wire, I hope. Right now it's a new system that's going into place here with (offensive coordinator) Mike McCoy. So, it's a fair, open competition and the best guy is going to play.”

Siemian has been working out in Denver for several weeks and Lynch returned recently to acclimate himself to the altitude.

“He's been fine. He's been around the last couple of weeks. He's been engaged. He's excited to be here. He's got a big smile on his face, so that's important,” Joseph said.

Etc.

The New England Patriots have re-signed Alan Branch, securing one of the key pieces of their defensive line. The team also signed restricted free agent offensive lineman Cameron Fleming. Branch started 15 regular-season games and all three playoff games last season, totaling two sacks and 27 tackles. … The Philadelphia Eagles and former Oakland Raiders quarterback Matt McGloin have agreed on a one-year contract. McGloin spent his first four seasons in Oakland, going 1-5 as a starter. McGloin adds depth behind Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. He has thrown for 1,868 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. …

The Buffalo Bills have addressed their quarterback depth by signing free agent T.J. Yates. The sixth-year player meets the Bills' need to add an experienced backup behind returning starter Tyrod Taylor. Yates did not play a snap in his one and only season with Miami last year. Overall, he's played in 18 regular games and has a 4-3 record in seven starts, all during four seasons with Houston. The Bills also signed defensive end Ian Seau, nephew of the late Junior Seau.