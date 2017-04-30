NFL: Bills continue purge of front office by firing GM Doug Whaley, scouting staff

Bills owner Terry Pegula completed an offseason front-office purge by firing Doug Whaley, his general manager, and the team's entire scouting staff on Sunday, a day after completing the NFL draft.

Though pleased with the collaborative effort that took place in the draft room between Whaley and rookie coach Sean McDermott, Pegula went ahead with the change after what he called a lengthy review of his operation. Pegula said the timing coincided with the end of the draft, but he declined to detail the reasons why he felt the overhaul was necessary.

“Doug's a good guy. He's a smart man, but we made the decision,” Pegula said during a 15-minute news conference at the team's headquarters. “And the reasons remain private to us.”

The shake-up further solidifies McDermott's authority and influence, which has grown incrementally in the three months since he replaced Rex Ryan, who was fired in the final week of last season. The 42-year-old detail-oriented defensive specialist has become the voice of the franchise in discussing all team-related topics, including free agency and the draft.

Besides Whaley, the Bills also dismissed player-personnel director Jim Monos and Kelvin Fisher, the team's former amateur scouting director who had previously been demoted to an advisory role.

Pegula said he will immediately begin a general manager search and that it was too early to speculate on candidates. He said McDermott would have some input.

One possible candidate is Carolina Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane because of his ties to McDermott, who spent the previous six seasons as the team's defensive coordinator.

Pegula stressed the decision to clean house was made by him and his wife, Kim.

The shake-up leaves the Bills seeking their seventh GM during what's been a 17-year playoff drought — the longest active streak in North America's four major professional sports. It's the first GM search for the Pegulas, who retained Whaley when they purchased the team in October 2014.

Though Pegula backed Whaley after Ryan was fired, the owner provided few hints on why he had a sudden change of heart.

“We decided to make this change to try to get better,” Pegula said.

Whaley had three seasons left on his contract after signing a four-year extension in January 2016. After Whaley worked up the scouting ranks with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bills hired him as an assistant general manager in 2010. He was groomed to become the GM and took over the job in May 2013 when Buddy Nix stepped down.

