NFL report: Buccaneers RB Doug Martin sustains minor injuries in car accident

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers say running back Doug Martin suffered “minor cuts and bruises” when he was involved in a car accident near the team's training facility.

General manager Jason Licht said in a statement that the two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the NFL's second-leading rusher two years ago was evaluated by team medical staff before heading home Thursday.

“Doug was the unfortunate victim in an auto accident earlier today after leaving our team facility,” Licht said, adding that while Martin's “vehicle sustained a large amount of damage, we are pleased to report that he received only minor cuts and bruises.”

Martin, who's participating in the team's offseason conditioning program, rushed for 1,402 yards in 2015. He had 421 yards and three touchdowns a year ago, when he missed eight games because of injuries and a suspension that will extend into next season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancers.

Texans LB suspended four games

Houston Texans inside linebacker Max Bullough has been suspended without pay for the first four games of next season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

Bullough has spent his three-year career in Houston after he was signed by the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2014. The 25-year-old appeared in every game for the Texans last season with three starts. He had 25 tackles last season after finishing with a career-high 30 tackles in 2015.

Bullough is eligible to return to the active roster the Monday after Houston's game against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 1. He may participate in Houston's offseason practices and preseason games before his suspension begins.

Etc.

The New York Jets have released veteran safety Marcus Gilchrist, a move that appeared a strong possibility after the team drafted safeties with their first two picks last week. The Jets also announced they have re-signed backup linebacker Bruce Carter and released fullback Chris Swain and cornerback Nick Marshall, who was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers. Gilchrist's future with the Jets was uncertain after he tore the patellar tendon in his right knee on the opening kickoff of the second half of New York's win at San Francisco on Dec. 11. … The Carolina Panthers have claimed defensive end Zach Moore off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. The 6-6, 280-pound Moore entered the NFL in 2014 as a sixth-round draft choice of the New England Patriots. He has had stints with Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings. …

The Denver Broncos have promoted Tom Heckert from pro personnel director to senior personnel adviser. Hecker's successor as pro personnel director is A.J. Durso, who was his assistant the last two seasons after serving two years as the club's pro scouting director. GM John Elway also announced that Brian Stark was named college scouting director after serving five years as a Broncos scout. The changes followed the departure of former college scouting director Adam Peters, who was hired by new 49ers GM John Lynch to serve as his vice president of player personnel. Also, the Broncos announced the latest member of their Ring of Fame is former coach Red Miller, who led the Broncos to their first Super Bowl 40 years ago.