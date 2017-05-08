NFL report: Raiders' new Las Vegas stadium might be finished before start of 2020 season

A preliminary timeline for the proposed stadium that would be home to the Raiders in Las Vegas shows construction would be finished only three months before the 2020 regular season begins.

The draft of the timeline made public Monday by the Las Vegas Stadium Authority shows construction on the proposed 65,000-seat stadium would begin in January and last 30 months, giving the team three months to move in.

Members of the board overseeing the $1.9 billion project are expected to discuss the preliminary timeline during their regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Associated Press.

The NFL's newest stadium took two-and-a-half years to complete. The first Minnesota Vikings preseason game at the venue took place in August.

The team on Monday signed linebackers Najee Harris and LaTroy Lewis and defensive end Chris Casher to three-year contracts after tryouts at the team's rookie minicamp. The club waived linebacker Dwayne Norman, safety Ahmad Thomas and defensive tackle Jordan Wade to make room on the roster.

Harris played 40 games in four seasons at Wagner. He had 44 tackles, one sack and six passes defensed last season. Lewis played 44 games in four seasons at Tennessee, recording 4 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed in his career. Casher played at Florida State and Faulkner University. He had 11 1/2 career sacks, six forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and nine passes defensed.

Anderson arrested in Miami

Authorities say a wide receiver for the New York Jets has been charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of justice after sparring with officials who asked him to leave a Miami music festival.

A Miami Police Department arrest report says 23-year-old Robby Anderson refused an order by a police lieutenant to sit on the ground and pushed the officer and other officials at the Rolling Loud festival Sunday evening.

A hearing is scheduled for May 15.

A phone number wasn't available for Anderson, who is from South Florida. An undrafted rookie from Temple, Anderson caught 42 passes for 587 yards last season. In a statement the Jets said they're “aware of the situation” but have no comment.

Etc.

The San Francisco 49ers have signed safety Chanceller James, receiver BJ Johnson III and offensive lineman Richard Levy to three-year deals after tryouts at the team's rookie minicamp. To make room on the roster, the 49ers released receiver KD Cannon, running back DuJuan Harris and offensive lineman Bret Treadway. …. Veteran linebacker Dan Skuta has signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears. The 31-year-old Skuta — released by Jacksonville last month — has appeared in 112 games, including 26 with the Jaguars. …