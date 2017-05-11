NFL report: Josh Gordon's reinstatement denied by the league

Josh Gordon won't be back in the NFL anytime soon. A person with knowledge of the decision told the Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns wide receiver has been denied reinstatement by the NFL.

The person, speaking Thursday on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced publicly, says Gordon can reapply for reinstatement in the fall.

Gordon has been suspended several times by the league, including the current ban for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. He also was suspended for 10 games in 2014, then for the 2015 season, all for substance abuse violations.

Now 26, Gordon rejoined the Browns last summer, then entered a rehab facility in September. He appeared days away from returning to Cleveland's roster but voluntarily entered the facility, saying he wanted to “gain full control of my life and continue on a path to reach my full potential as a person.” He completed a 30-day stay for an unspecified condition.

After leading the NFL in yards receiving in 2013, Gordon barely has played, getting into only five games in 2014.

Browns executive Sashi Brown said during the scouting combine 2 1/2 months ago that the team had contact with Gordon “just personally because we care for the young man.” But coach Hue Jackson indicated early last season that the Browns had moved on from Gordon, whose contract rights the club still owns.

“What we need to do is just close that chapter right now,” Jackson said last September. “He's doing what he needs to do, and we need to do what we need to do, which is continue to move forward.”

The Chicago Bears released veteran receiver Eddie Royal, who was limited to nine games in each of his two seasons in Chicago because of injuries after agreeing to a three-year deal in March 2015. The Bears also signed two draft picks — running back Tarik Cohen of North Carolina A&T (fourth round) and offensive lineman Jordan Morgan, a fifth-rounder out of Kutztown (Pennsylvania) — and waived defensive lineman Will Sutton, fullback Paul Lasike and offensive lineman Cornelius Edison. … Alabama teammates Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson have signed their rookie contracts with the Washington Redskins, who have deals with nine of their 10 draft picks. The only player Washington drafted but has not signed yet is third-round selection Fabian Moreau, a cornerback from UCLA. …

The Arizona Cardinals have released linebacker Daryl Washington, who had been reinstated by the NFL after three seasons away from the game following multiple violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy as well as a domestic violence incident. The 30-year-old linebacker last played in a game in December 2013. He was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2012 and was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2013. The team also announced the signing of quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract. He will compete for the backup job behind 37-year-old starter Carson Palmer with Drew Stanton, who has filled the backup role and is 6-3 as a starter in relief of Palmer. …

The NFL will provide more content on Twitter, using the social media platform to air a 30-minute show five days per week during the season. A deal between the NFL and Twitter announced Thursday also includes using Periscope and Twitter for pregame coverage, highlights, historical content, breaking news and analysis. The NFL will produce the live digital show during the season on Twitter, and it will be hosted by NFL Network talent. It will cover breaking news, game highlights and fantasy projections.