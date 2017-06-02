Pete Carroll says Colin Kaepernick can still start in the NFL

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he believes Colin Kaepernick can still be a starting quarterback in the NFL. It just won't be in Seattle, for now.

Seattle had Kaepernick in for a meeting last week as it continued to examine options at quarterback behind starter Russell Wilson.

While Seattle has seemed the most logical destination — from its style of offense to the outspokenness of its locker room — Kaepernick won't be signing with the Seahawks at this time.

“He's a starter in this league,” Carroll said Friday. “We have a starter, but he is a starter in this league and I can't imagine somebody won't give him a chance to play.”

Carroll wouldn't speculate on the reasons why Kaepernick remains unsigned after opting out of his contract in San Francisco and becoming a free agent.

Pitta reinjures hip

Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta has reinjured the same troublesome right hip that already has been surgically repaired twice. The injury occurred during an offseason practice session Friday.

Each time Pitta hurt the hip previously, the injury was serious enough to be considered career-ending. Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said Pitta is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury.

Pitta sustained his first hip injury in 2013 and injured it again in 2014. He played in four games in 2013, three in 2014 and sat out the entire 2015 season.

Etc.

Second-round draft pick Joe Mixon has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Oklahoma running back who was suspended for his freshman season after he punched a woman, breaking bones in her face, signed Friday. Bengals owner Mike Brown acknowledged the risk of taking Mixon in a letter last month to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Brown said Mixon “did a terrible thing” when he hit Amelia Molitor in 2014, adding it was “unacceptable for a man to strike a woman.” His comments came in response to public backlash against the Bengals selecting Mixon. Brown also called Mixon “a rare football talent.” …

New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said the club has signed six of seven draft choices, leaving only offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk unsigned. Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Williams, running back Alvin Kamara, linebacker Alex Anzalone, and defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad have agreed to four-year deals, ensuring they'll be under contract for mandatory minicamp from June 13-15. …

Denver Broncos backup safety Will Parks could face a suspension from the NFL following a domestic violence arrest earlier this offseason. Parks is scheduled to appear in Adams County court on June 30. He faces misdemeanor harassment and non-physical domestic violence charges involving a former girlfriend.