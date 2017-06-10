NFL notes: Jets sign former Giants and Dolphins linebacker Spencer Paysinger

The New York Jets signed former Giants and Dolphins linebacker Spencer Paysinger.

The move fills the roster spot that was vacated when the Jets cut linebacker David Harris on Tuesday after 10 seasons with the team.

The Jets also announced that they have waived linebacker Randell Johnson, who played in one game for New York last season after being claimed off waivers from the Rams.

Paysinger spent the last two seasons in Miami, where he had 83 tackles in 29 games, including three starts.

The 28-year-old linebacker was signed by the Giants in 2011 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Oregon. Paysinger was the captain at Beverly Hills High.

He has 227 career tackles, including 70 on special teams, in 91 games over six seasons.

Etc.

The Atlanta Falcons are planning a retirement ceremony for two of the team's most prominent players — Michael Vick and Roddy White. The Falcons say Monday's ceremony at team owner Arthur Blank's offices will recognize the “contributions and impact” both made to the organization and city. … With construction of the Atlanta Falcons' new Mercedes-Benz Stadium moving closer to completion, the implosion of the Georgia Dome has been set for Nov. 20. Steve Cannon, chief executive officer of Blank's AMB Group, said there have been “a few exciting milestones on the roof over the last week” for the new stadium. That clears the path for plans to demolish the Georgia Dome, which stands beside the new stadium.