NFL: John Elway gets new deal

John Elway has agreed to a new five-year contract with the Denver Broncos.

The deal ends a long-running saga that had fans wondering if their Hall of Fame quarterback-turned-front office executive would leave the franchise he has helped win three Super Bowl titles.

Elway, 57, was set to enter the final year of his contract as general manager and executive vice president of football operations before agreeing to an extension through 2021.

Luck out for start of training camp

Andrew Luck’s surgically repaired right shoulder will keep the Indianapolis Colts quarterback sidelined for the start of training camp. How long he’ll be idled is still unclear.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters that Luck would go on the physically-unable-to-perform list when players report to camp Saturday.

“I want to make this very clear: Andrew has not had a setback. This is all part of the process,” Ballard said. “The long-term prognosis is very good and that is very positive. We are going to follow the doctors’ orders and the process.”

Luck, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft and the face of the franchise, had surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum.

He did not participate in any offseason workouts and the Colts knew all along there was a good chance he would still be recovering during camp.

Ballard said Luck did not start throwing until last week.

The Dallas Cowboys released receiver and kick returner Lucky Whitehead after the third-year player was linked to a shoplifting arrest in his home state of Virginia.