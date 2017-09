NFL notes: Redskins have to talk Su'a Cravens out of retiring

Washington Redskins safety Su'a Cravens had to be talked out of retiring on Sunday during a meeting with team president Bruce Allen, and his future with the team is in doubt.

The 22-year-old Cravens, Washington's expected starter at strong safety, has been out since Aug. 15 following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus, but was expected to return to practice this week to prepare for the season opener Sept. 10 against Philadelphia.

It was not immediately clear how the Redskins would designate Cravens, though he was not at practice on Sunday and Deshazor Everett is expected to start against the Eagles. Cravens' uncertainty explains why Washington kept five safeties on its initial 53-man roster .

“It's shocking, but it is what it is,” Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger said. “(Cravens has) got to handle what he needs to handle, whether it's mental, whether it's family. Whatever he has to do, we're here to support him. That's something tough. I'm not in no shoes where I can really speak on it. Whatever he's dealing with I'm praying for him.”

Agent Fadde Mikhail did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The team was expected to announce roster moves, including claiming offensive lineman T.J. Clemmings off waivers from Minnesota, later Sunday.

The organization's second-round pick in 2016 after a stellar career at Southern California, Cravens saw significant playing time as a reserve linebacker in his rookie season while missing five games with a concussion and an arm injury.

Desperate for safety help, the Redskins believed the 6-foot-1, 224-pound Cravens could effectively transition to strong safety. He practiced there throughout the offseason and training camp before being injured three snaps into an Aug. 10 preseason game at Baltimore.

“Everybody has their own stresses in life and things like that,” linebacker Will Compton said. “No matter what, you're in a stressful business, you're in a performance-based business every single day and Su'a is going through some stuff right now. Again, we don't know a whole lot about (it), and that's kind of his personal business.”

After a biceps injury late in December turned out not to be a tear, there was hope Cravens would return, but he never did. In March, he lashed out on social media when Sports Illustrated reported that Cravens blew off medical treatment late in the season and drew a stern phone call from then-GM Scot McCloughan.

Multiple Redskins players insisted they first heard about Cravens' attempted retirement after practice on Sunday during a brief meeting with coach Jay Gruden. Cravens told fellow defensive backs Saturday night in a group text message.

Gruden was originally supposed to speak with reporters after practice Sunday, but that news conference was canceled and moved until Tuesday. Players were left to address the stunning news that Cravens had considered retirement.

“Some people can play that way. Some people can play this game if they (don't),” said Swearinger, who would have started at free safety next to Cravens. “But over the long run you will get exposed if you don't love the game because through the ups and downs, times get tough. If you really love it you'll stick to it.”

In other NFL news:

-- The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Cedric Thornton, their most expensive free agent a year ago, and claimed Brian Price off waivers from Green Bay to replace him. The Cowboys acquired linebacker Jayrone Elliott from the Packers on Sunday for a late-round pick in the 2018 draft. Dallas made room for Elliott by waiving linebacker Mark Nzeocha, a seventh-round selection in 2015. Thornton had 18 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in one season with the Cowboys after signing a $17-million, four-year deal with $9 million guaranteed.

-- The Carolina Panthers claimed quarterback Brad Kaaya and safety Demetrious Cox off waivers. Kaaya was selected in the sixth round this year by the Detroit Lions but did not make the final roster. Kaaya threw for 9,968 yards and 69 touchdowns in his three seasons at the University of Miami. He will serve as Carolina's No. 3 quarterback behind Cam Newton and Derek Anderson after the team cut Joe Webb on Saturday. Cox was an undrafted rookie who was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals.

-- Add running back Jonathan Williams to the mix of former Buffalo Bills draft picks no longer on the team. The 2016 fifth-round selection was regarded as the most surprising Bills player cut Sunday. Williams had 121 yards rushing and a touchdown this preseason, and was projected to be LeSean McCoy's primary backup. The Bills also released receiver Philly Brown and linebacker Gerald Hodges.