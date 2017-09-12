NFL: Cardinals put running back David Johnson on injured reserve

The Arizona Cardinals placed All-Pro running back David Johnson on injured reserve Tuesday and re-signed veteran running back Chris Johnson.

The team also signed ex-Arizona State running back D.J. Foster, who grew up in nearby Scottsdale, off the New England practice squad. The Cardinals had released Chris Johnson in their final roster cuts this year.

ESPN and other outlets reported Tuesday that David Johnson would undergo surgery on the dislocated left wrist he suffered Sunday in the season opener against Detroit and would be sidelined two to three months. Although the team didn’t say anything about the surgery, placing him on injured reserve would seem to confirm the report. Under NFL rules, he would be eligible to come off IR in eight weeks.

Johnson, an All-Pro selection at the “flex” position last season and considered among the best running backs in the league, was injured late in the third quarter Sunday when he made a catch and was hit hard at the three-yard line. The next and final time he touched the ball he fumbled at the Arizona 10-yard line to set up a Lions touchdown.

Chris Johnson, one of the NFL’s best backs in his days with the Tennessee Titans, knows the Cardinals offense well because he spent the last two seasons with them. In an interesting twist, it was an injury to Chris Johnson that gave David Johnson the starting running back job as a rookie two years ago.

Game on for Jaguars and Bucs

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the latest Florida team to announce they will play at home this weekend in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping, whose team spent three nights in Houston because of the hurricane, said EverBank Field in Jacksonville passed its final NFL inspection Tuesday to gain clearance to host a game. Stadiums in Tampa and Miami also were declared safe after structural engineers found no damage related to Irma.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Chicago Bears as scheduled Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the Bucs’ season opener after their game last Sunday at Miami was postponed. The Miami Dolphins won’t play at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens until Oct. 8, although the facility was declared safe and will host the University of Miami’s Sept. 23 game against Toledo.

Lions sign Locke

The Detroit Lions signed former UCLA punter Jeff Locke to replace Kasey Redfern, who landed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in the season opener. The team also put offensive tackle Corey Robinson (foot) on injured reserve and signed offensive tackle Emmett Cleary.

Locke spent time with Indianapolis this preseason after averaging 43.2 yards per punt in four seasons with Minnesota.

Bears lose Freeman

The Chicago Bears placed inside linebacker Jerrell Freeman on injured reserve two days after the sixth-year pro suffered a pectoral injury and concussion in a season-opening loss to Atlanta. Freeman led Chicago with 110 tackles and 86 solo tackles last season.

Etc.

Receiver Randy Moss and linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher are among 11 first-year eligible players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Also eligible for the first time, having been retired for five years when the class is chosen next February: Ronde Barber, Donald Driver, former Ram Steve Smith, Steve Hutchinson, Matt Birk, Jeff Saturday, Richard Seymour and Kyle Vanden Bosch. . . . Cincinnati activated Adam “Pacman” Jones after the star cornerback served a one-game suspension for his offseason arrest and misdemeanor conviction. Jones, who was arrested at a Cincinnati hotel in January after he allegedly pushed a security guard, poked him in the eye and refused to comply with law enforcement officers, will start at home against Houston on Thursday, the Bengals said. . . . Pittsburgh defensive end Stephon Tuitt, who suffered a left biceps injury in the opening win over Cleveland, has made encouraging process and hasn’t been ruled out for this week’s home opener against Minnesota, coach Mike Tomlin said. Team officials initially feared Tuitt would be out long term. . . . Philadelphia signed kicker Jake Elliott off Cincinnati’s practice squad and placed Caleb Sturgis on injured reserve. Sturgis injured his left hip on the opening kickoff of the Eagles’ win at Washington. . . . Buffalo signed free agent linebacker Jelani Jenkins, who was pegged for a starting job with Oakland before the Raiders put him on injured reserve Sept. 2 with an undisclosed injury. He was released two days later.