NFL: Su'a Cravens won't be playing for the Redskins this season

The banged-up Washington Redskins won't have Su'a Cravens for the rest of the season after putting the 22-year-old safety on the reserve/left squad list.

Cravens left the team before Week 1 while contemplating retirement. The Redskins had a month to decide what to do with the 2016 second-round pick and opted to rule him out this season.

In a statement, the Redskins say they “sincerely hope that Su'a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he'd like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018.”

Washington could have used Cravens with so many injuries in the secondary going into its game Sunday against the Oakland Raiders.

Colts’ Andrew Luck ruled out against Browns

Andrew Luck will miss his third consecutive game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after being ruled out by Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Monday. And there's still no timetable for his return to practice.

While Pagano didn't rule out the possibility of Luck coming back Wednesday, Pagano acknowledged that doctors still have not cleared the franchise quarterback to participate.

Luck missed all of the Colts' offseason workouts, all of training camp and the entire preseason after having surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

Indy has used two starting quarterbacks, Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett , in two weeks. Both are 0-1, putting the Colts in a 0-2 hole for the fourth consecutive year.

Browns’ DeShone Kizer says migrane affected his play against Ravens

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said his vision was affected by a severe migraine headache in Sunday's loss at Baltimore.

Kizer was removed from the game in the first quarter after coach Hue Jackson noticed something wasn't right with the 21-year-old. Kizer returned midway through the third quarter. He threw three interceptions in the 24-10 loss.

Kizer has suffered with migraines since he was a kid. He said the episodes “typically happen twice a year” and that he takes medication when he has an onset of symptoms. He said they can become so severe that it's possible to experience numbness in his limbs and face.

Because he's gets chronic migraines, Kizer feared having one in a game.

Jackson said the Browns were aware of Kizer's medical background and they're hopeful the headaches will not be an issue going forward.

