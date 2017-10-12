Federal appeals court rules in favor of NFL's six-game suspension of Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott

There’s another twist in the legal battle involving the six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, and this one favors the NFL.

A federal appeals court Thursday lifted an injunction that had blocked the league from punishing Elliott, thereby paving the way for the original six-game suspension to be imposed. The second-year player, last season’s leading rusher, is facing domestic violence accusations.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans granted an emergency request by the NFL to lift the injunction and ordered the district court in Texas that had imposed it to dismiss the case.

The injunction was put in place by a Texas judge who agreed with the argument of an NFL Players Assn. attorney who said Elliott wasn’t given a fair chance during his appeals hearing.

The league argued that it followed the rules of the labor deal and that the players’ union improperly filed a lawsuit before the appeals process had concluded.

The NFL announced the suspension in August after a yearlong investigation found that on three occasions, Elliott caused physical injury to a girlfriend. Elliott has denied the charges.

The likely next step would be the players group’s filing an injunction in the Southern District of New York in hopes of keeping Elliott on the field. The Cowboys have a bye this weekend before resuming play Oct. 22 at San Francisco.

If the six-game suspension were put in place immediately, Elliott would not be able to play until after the Cowboys’ game against the Chargers on Thanksgiving Day.