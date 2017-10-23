NFL note: Browns iron man Joe Thomas will miss rest of season after tearing triceps

Numb from losing, the Cleveland Browns suffered perhaps their biggest loss yet — perennial Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas won't play again this season.

The iron man who played 10,363 consecutive snap since his rookie season tore his left triceps Sunday against Tennessee, and an MRI exam taken on Monday confirmed the severity of an injury that has dealt another devastating blow to an already floundering franchise.

The face of the Browns for a decade, Thomas was forced to leave the field on Sunday, ending what is believed to be the longest consecutive plays streak in NFL history. The sight of the seemingly indestructible Thomas curled up in a ball on the field of FirstEnergy Stadium and screaming in pain left his teammates, coaches, Cleveland fans and Titans players shaken.

“Heartbreaking,” rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said after the Browns lost 12-9 in overtime. “A guy who has done everything right, consistently for years and years and years, and to see him go down, it hurts. He is the cornerstone of this organization and of this team. We are going to continue to rely on him to be a leader for us.”

The 10-time Pro Bowler has been one of the few bright spots for the Browns since 2007, when the club selected the former Wisconsin All-American with the No. 3 overall pick.

Despite numerous front-office and coaching changes, Thomas has always been there for the Browns, performing at an elite level while embodying the working-class ethic for an entire region.

Thomas continued to play week after week while battling injuries that would sideline most players. In the past few years, Thomas only practiced once or twice a week so he would be ready on Sunday. He was always there.

His injury is just one of many current issues for the winless Browns, who are 0-7 this season and 1-22 in two seasons under embattled coach Hue Jackson.

Sendejo suspended one game

The NFL has suspended Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo for one game because he violated player safety rules in Sunday's win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sendejo's hit on Ravens receiver Mike Wallace during Baltimore's seconds series of the game was directly to the head. Wallace's helmet flew off during the collision, and Sendejo was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

In his letter to Sendejo, Jon Runyan, the NFL's vice president of football operations, wrote:

“The violation was flagrant and warrants a suspension because it could have been avoided, was violently directed at the head and neck area and unreasonably placed both you and an opposing player at risk of serious injury.”

Sendejo will be eligible to return to the active roster next Monday. He will miss Minnesota's game in London against the Cleveland Browns. He can appeal the suspension within three business days.

Marshawn Lynch presented his appeal to the NFL on Monday to overturn his one-game suspension for bumping an official and Oakland coach Jack Del Rio hopes to get a resolution soon. “We expect to hear something early in the week,” Del Rio said. “Hopefully by tomorrow would be the fairest thing for the team to prepare.” Lynch was suspended for next Sunday's game at Buffalo without pay for coming off the sideline during a scuffle in the second quarter and then shoving a game official during Oakland's 31-30 victory over Kansas City last Thursday night. The ban will cost him more than $100,000 in salary and per game roster bonuses. … Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play at least one more game before another ruling from a federal judge on his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla in an order posted Monday turned down the NFL's request for an expedited hearing on a preliminary injunction. She set one for Oct. 30, a day after the Cowboys visit Washington. …

The Detroit Lions have activated defensive tackle Khyri Thornton and waived quarterback Brad Kaaya. Thornton was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The Lions (3-3) are coming off an open date and host Pittsburgh on Sunday night. … Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton has apologized to his teammates after criticizing the Indianapolis Colts' offensive line. After Sunday's 27-0 loss to Jacksonville, Hilton said the linemen need to take more pride in protecting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Colts gave up 10 sacks, an Indianapolis era record, and 20 quarterback hits. … Colts safety Malik Hooker will miss the rest of the season after injuring his right knee in Sunday's game. An MRI revealed the rookie had torn the ACL and MCL during a 27-0 loss to Jacksonville. Hooker was tied for third in the NFL with three interceptions and he was seventh on the team with 22 tackles. …