NFL notes: Marshawn Lynch's appeal of one-game suspension is denied

Marshawn Lynch's appeal of his one-game suspension for shoving an official was denied Tuesday and the running back will miss Oakland's game this week at Buffalo.

Appeals officer James Thrash, who was appointed jointly by the league and the NFLPA, upheld the one-game ban without pay.

Lynch will not be allowed to be with the Raiders until Oct. 30.

Lynch was suspended for coming off the sideline during a scuffle in the second quarter and then shoving a game official during Oakland's 31-30 victory over Kansas City last Thursday night. The ban will cost him more than $100,000 in salary and per game roster bonuses.

The incident started when Oakland quarterback Derek Carr was hit late by Kansas City's Marcus Peters midway through the second quarter. Several of the Raiders offensive linemen, including Kelechi Osemele and Donald Penn, immediately confronted Peters, and Lynch sprinted onto the field from the bench to join the fray. Line judge Julian Mapp tried to break up the fight, but Lynch pushed him and grabbed his jersey. Lynch was ejected and got a personal foul.

While several players have only been fined for making contact with an official, Lynch also left the sideline to join the fray, making his infraction worthy of a suspension, according to NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan.

After gaining 121 yards the first two weeks, he is averaging just 29 yards per game the last five weeks.

With Lynch sidelined, the Raiders will rely heavily on smaller, second-year backs Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington. Richard has rushed for 158 yards on 35 carries this season, while Washington has 53 yards on 23 runs.

Etc.

Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas had surgery for his torn left triceps, an injury that ended his consecutive plays streak at 10,363. Thomas was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's overtime loss to Tennessee. The 10-time Pro Bowler had never missed a snap since he was drafted in 2007 before he was forced to leave the field in pain. Thomas is expected to make a full recovery. He will need six to nine months to recover from the injury. … Washington coach Jay Gruden says there's a chance injured right guard Brandon Scherff (knee, back) can play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Gruden expects cornerback Josh Norman (rib), safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring) and backup offensive lineman Tyler Catalina (concussion) to return to practice later in the week. …

The Detroit Lions have released punter Jeff Locke. Locke averaged 45.3 yards a punt for the Lions on 27 attempts this season. Sam Martin, the team's regular punter, has been on the reserve/non-football injury list but was at practice Monday. Martin has not played this season, but he averaged 46.9 yards on 282 punts for the Lions from 2013-16. Locke spent the previous four seasons with Minnesota. … Eagles coach Doug Pederson says nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle Jason Peters and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks will miss the rest of the season after being injured in Monday's 34-24 win over Washington. Peters tore his right ACL and MCL and Hicks ruptured his right Achilles tendon. Those are two big losses for the NFL-leading Eagles (6-1). Halapoulivaati Vaitai takes Peters' spot. Najee Goode and Joe Walker filled in for Hicks against the Redskins.