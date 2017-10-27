NFL notes: Ravens want rule reviewed after QB Joe Flacco sustains concussion when hit sliding

The Baltimore Ravens are angry and calling for a review of the rule book after watching Joe Flacco being helped off the field, bleeding and disoriented following a late hit.

Flacco sustained a concussion Thursday night against Miami after he went into a slide designed to prevent the quarterback from being tackled. The Ravens were off Friday, and provided no update on the quarterback's condition.

It is unclear if Flacco will be ready when Baltimore plays on Nov. 5 at Tennessee.

Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso crushed Flacco late in the first half Thursday night, forcing his exit in a game the Ravens would win 40-0. Alonso received a penalty for unnecessary roughness on the play, but that was of little consolation to the Ravens.

“He was sliding, and the guy came in high. They're trying to take that play out, but it happens,” safety Eric Weddle said. “Maybe they'll look at in in the offseason, and in that situation, the guy should get ejected.”

Flacco threw a touchdown pass earlier in the game and helped Baltimore take a 13-0 lead before Alonso's hit ripped the helmet from the quarterback's head and put a gash near his ear that required stitches.

“Was it clean? Was it dirty? It doesn't matter,” Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “At the end of the day, our quarterback went down, and the whole team took it personally.”

Alonso insisted the hit to the head was unintentional.

“I thought he was going to slide. And then, I had to hit him, because he slid too late,” Alonso said. “It was bang-bang. I don't know what else I could have done.”

On Friday, Miami coach Adam Gase said, “Kiko was in a tough spot. He's running for the first down, and I think he's kind of waiting on what's he going to do. When he's sliding, it's not like a true slide you normally see. He's kind of half in, half out.

“It's a tough, tough play to tell a guy what to do. If he completely stays away from him and he keeps running and goes head first and gets a first down, we all go, `What are you doing? Finish the play.’ I don't think Kiko was trying to do anything maliciously.“’

Perhaps, but that's not how a few of the Ravens saw it.

“I thought it was dirty play, personally,” receiver Jeremy Maclin said. “I don't think Kiko's a dirty player, but I thought that particular play was dirty.”

Jaguars make trade to bolster defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Buffalo Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus, beefing up the middle part of one of the NFL’s best defenses.

The Jaguars (4-3) sent a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft to the Bills (4-2) in exchange for the 330-pound run-stopper.

Jacksonville ranks sixth in total defense and second in passing defense, but 31st against the run. Dareus, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the third overall pick in the 2011 draft, should help bolster the middle of Jacksonville’s line.

Etc.

Case Keenum will make his sixth start in eight games at quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings when they play Cleveland in London. ... A day after the Miami Dolphins suffered their worst shutout loss in 20 years, coach Adam Gase said injured quarterback Jay Cutler would return to start the next game, against Oakland on Nov. 5. ... Jets linebacker Darron Lee was fined $36,464 by the NFL for a roughing the passer penalty and $9,115 for a facemask call in New York’s loss at Miami. Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was fined $12,154 for tossing his helmet in frustration toward the end of the 31-28 loss. Also from that game, Miami defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was fined $9,115 for a facemask penalty. ... Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict received a fine of $12,154 for kicking at the head of Pittsburgh fullback Roosevelt Nix.