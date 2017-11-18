NFL notes: Dolphins waive Rey Maualuga after his arrest for alleged battery

The Miami Dolphins waived linebacker Rey Maualuga on Saturday after he was arrested on a battery charge in Miami.

The team announced the move without comment on the legal situation, saying they were promoting running back De'Veon Smith from the practice squad to take Maualuga's roster spot.

It was unclear if Maualuga had an attorney or what the circumstances were surrounding the arrest. Court records in Miami-Dade County show an open battery case against Maualuga, though no other information about that was listed Saturday.

Maualuga had 23 tackles for the Dolphins this season in six games, four of them being starts. Miami hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Injury updates

-- Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman will sit out Monday night's game at Seattle while recovering from his second concussion of the season. Freeman went out on the second play of last weekend's victory over Dallas after taking a shot to the head. The Falcons ruled him out Saturday. Tevin Coleman will start in place of Freeman, while Terron Ward moves up to serve as the top backup.

-- The Baltimore Ravens have activated running back Danny Woodhead from the injured reserve-designated for return list. He is eligible to play in Sunday's game against Green Bay. Woodhead hasn't played since suffering a hamstring injury during the opening drive of the season opener against Cincinnati. To make room for Woodhead on the 53-man roster, the Ravens waived tight end Gavin Escobar.

-- The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated rookie receiver Dede Westbrook and safety Calvin Pryor from injured reserve and promoted Larry Pinkard from the practice squad. To make room on the 53-man roster Saturday, the Jaguars (6-3) waived defensive tackle Sheldon Day and receiver Jaelen Strong as well as placed receiver Arrelious Benn (knee) on injured reserve.

Etc.

J.C. Caroline, a star University of Illinois running back in the 1950s who played for the Chicago Bears for a decade, has died. He was 84. Officials with Walker Funeral Home in Champaign say Caroline died Friday at Carle Hospital. Caroline, who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, led the nation in rushing for Illinois in 1953 with 1,256 yards in nine games. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League in 1955 before joining the Bears a year later, where he mainly played defensive back. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and finished with 24 career interceptions.