NFL notes: League says Raiders complied with 'Rooney Rule' when hiring Jon Gruden

The NFL said Friday that the Oakland Raiders complied with the “Rooney Rule” when they hired Jon Gruden as head coach.

The league said a review found the Raiders conducted “bona fide” interviews with minority candidates during their search for a replacement for Jack Del Rio, who was fired after a disappointing six-win season. The “Rooney Rule” requires NFL teams to consider at least one minority candidate before making an offer to a head coaching candidate. The team officially hired Gruden on Jan. 6.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance, which had called for an investigation out of concern that Raiders owner Mark Davis came to an agreement with Gruden before the team interviewed any minority candidates, released a statement saying the NFL made the wrong call in not penalizing Davis.

“In his enthusiasm to hire Jon Gruden, Raiders' owner Mark Davis failed to fulfill his obligation under the Rule and should step forward and acknowledge he violated the Rule,” the alliance statement said.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance is dedicated to promoting diversity and equality of job opportunity on the coaching, front office and scouting staffs of NFL teams.

Gruden is in his second stint as coach of the Raiders after being traded by Oakland to Tampa Bay following the 2001 season. He led the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl title over Oakland the following season. He has been out of coaching since being fired by Tampa Bay after the 2008 season.

In Raiders stadium news, Nevada's Board of Regents has approved a joint-use agreement that will allow the UNLV football team to use the $1.9 billion stadium planned for the Oakland Raiders when the NFL team moves to Las Vegas in 2020.

The board approved the measure Friday on an 11-1 vote. The Las Vegas Review Journal reports Regent Rick Trachok was the only one opposed.

Jets receiver Anderson arrested

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson faces a slew of charges in Florida, including threatening a police officer's family and saying he would rape the officer's wife.

A Sunrise police report shows the 24-year-old Anderson was stopped early Friday in a sport utility vehicle after it ran two red lights and was swerving while traveling about 105 mph (170 kph).

After he was stopped, police say he made the threats and then boasted about how much money he has. Jail records show Anderson faces nine charges, including threatening harm to a public servant, resisting arrest and traffic violations.

The records don't list an attorney for Anderson. A 2011 graduate of South Plantation High School, Anderson caught 63 passes for 941 yards and seven touchdowns this season with the Jets.

Minnesota Vikings starting receiver Adam Thielen (lower back) and safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's NFC championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Thielen, the Vikings' top receiver, was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after not practicing Wednesday. Sendejo is still in concussion protocol after being hurt in last Sunday's playoff victory over the New Orleans Saints, but he was a full participant in Friday's practice. Backup cornerback Mackensie Alexander (rib) is also questionable, while backup defensive tackl Shamar Stephen has been ruled out (knee/ankle).