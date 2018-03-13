NFL: Dolphins to release Ndamukong Suh

The Miami Dolphins plan to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before the start of free agency, according to Monday reports confirmed by the Miami Herald.
The Dolphins plan to cut him Wednesday, which would free up $17 million in salary cap space. Suh's time in Miami seems to be over just three years after the Dolphins made him the highest-paid defensive player in league history. He's halfway through a six-year, $114-million contract.
For that investment, he gave them 181 tackles, 151/2 sacks, one Pro Bowl appearance, one winning season but no playoff wins.
Miami agreed to trade Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry to the Cleveland Browns last week. The Dolphins also released veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons on Monday.
Etc.
Quarterback Case Keenum will sign with the Denver Broncos when free agency opens Wednesday, according to reports. The former Rams starter led the Vikings to the playoffs last season. ...
The Buffalo Bills moved up nine spots in the draft by swapping first-round picks with the Cincinnati Bengals, who also acquired high-priced left tackle Cordy Glenn in a trade, the Associated Press reported. Buffalo moved up to No. 12 by trading the first of its two opening-round selections, 21st overall. Buffalo also traded its fifth-round pick (158th overall) for the Bengals' sixth-round selection (187th). ...
The Kansas City Chiefs have released one of their career sack leaders, Tamba Hali, and safety Ron Parker. ...
Cornerback William Gay, who has spent 10 of his 11 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, announced he has been released. ...
The Ravens signed offensive lineman James Hurst to a four-year contract and released safety Lardarius Webb, who played nine seasons in Baltimore. ...
The Seattle Seahawks signed safety Bradley McDougald to a three-year extension and released defensive back DeShawn Shead. ...
New Orleans Saints right tackle Zach Strief announced his retirement after 12 seasons.