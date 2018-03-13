NFL: Dolphins to release Ndamukong Suh

The Buffalo Bills moved up nine spots in the draft by swapping first-round picks with the Cincinnati Bengals, who also acquired high-priced left tackle Cordy Glenn in a trade, the Associated Press reported. Buffalo moved up to No. 12 by trading the first of its two opening-round selections, 21st overall. Buffalo also traded its fifth-round pick (158th overall) for the Bengals' sixth-round selection (187th). ...