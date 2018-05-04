NFL notes: Raiders sign veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson

The Panthers have announced that defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller resigned following an investigation into complaints of inappropriate conduct. Panthers spokesman Steve Drummond released a statement Friday that said "after approaching Coach Fuller with the findings of an investigation into complaints of inappropriate conduct, we accepted his resignation." The 39-year-old Fuller joined the Panthers in 2013 as a coaching assistant after playing in the NFL. … The Buffalo Bills have hired Dan Morgan to take over as their player personnel director. Morgan joins the Bills after spending the previous seven seasons working his way up the Seattle Seahawks' scouting ranks. He most recently served as Seattle's pro personnel director in overseeing the team's pro and advance scouting duties. He replaces Brian Gaine, who left the Bills after just one season to return to Houston in January and become Texans general manager.