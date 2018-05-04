NFL notes: Raiders sign veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson

The Oakland Raiders have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson to bolster the middle of their defense.
A person familiar with the move said the two sides agreed to a contract Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing had not been announced. NFL Network first reported the deal.
The 35-year-old Johnson spent his first 13 NFL seasons with the rival Kansas City Chiefs and will likely fill the role at middle linebacker that NaVorro Bowman played the second half of last season.
Johnson has been one of the better linebackers in the league during his career but was allowed to leave Kansas City earlier this offseason as the team tried to get younger.
Johnson is a four-time Pro Bowler and the career tackles leader for the Chiefs.
He appeared in 182 games with 169 starts since being drafted in the first round in 2005. He piled up 1,262 tackles to easily shatter the franchise record, had 27{ sacks and picked off 14 passes, returning four of them for touchdowns.
He had a career-best 179 tackles in 2011, when he was voted the Chiefs' team MVP.
Johnson piled up his impressive stats despite missing part of two seasons with ruptured Achilles tendons. He returned from the first one as good as ever, earning his most recent Pro Bowl trip in 2015, but the second seemed to finally take a step out of his legs this past season.
He had 48 tackles in 15 games last season but slowly lost playing time to younger teammates in the middle of the Kansas City defense.
The Raiders need an anchor in the middle of their defense. Bowman fared well in that role after being signed last October following his release by San Francisco. There was interest in bringing him back for a second season but the two sides couldn't agree on a price.
Oakland didn't address that need at linebacker in the draft until the sixth round last week with the pick of Washington linebacker Azeem Victor.
The Raiders also waived linebacker Cory James with a failed physical designation and cut defensive lineman Armonty Bryant with a non-football illness.
Etc.
The Miami Dolphins have claimed quarterback Bryce Petty a day after he was waived by the New York Jets. With Miami's move Friday, Petty joins veterans Brock Osweiler and David Fales in the competition for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill. … The Minnesota Vikings have signed offensive tackle Brian O'Neill, their second-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh. … Defensive end Cliff Avril has been released by the Seattle Seahawks after he failed a physical because of a neck injury that cost him most of the 2017 season. Avril's release Friday was expected and could mean the end of a 10-year career during which he was a standout player for the Seahawks and the Detroit Lions. …
The Panthers have announced that defensive backs coach Curtis Fuller resigned following an investigation into complaints of inappropriate conduct. Panthers spokesman Steve Drummond released a statement Friday that said "after approaching Coach Fuller with the findings of an investigation into complaints of inappropriate conduct, we accepted his resignation." The 39-year-old Fuller joined the Panthers in 2013 as a coaching assistant after playing in the NFL. … The Buffalo Bills have hired Dan Morgan to take over as their player personnel director. Morgan joins the Bills after spending the previous seven seasons working his way up the Seattle Seahawks' scouting ranks. He most recently served as Seattle's pro personnel director in overseeing the team's pro and advance scouting duties. He replaces Brian Gaine, who left the Bills after just one season to return to Houston in January and become Texans general manager.