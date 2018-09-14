NFL notes: Falcons rule out RB Devonta Freeman for Sunday; Packers QB Aaron Rodgers questionable

Oakland Raiders rookie defensive tackle P.J. Hall will miss Sunday's game at Denver with an ankle injury. The Raiders will also be without fellow starter Justin Ellis, who was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week with a foot injury. The injuries leave Oakland thin at defensive tackle with rookie Maurice Hurst the only player who was with the team before this week. The Raiders signed veterans Johnathan Hankins and Clinton McDonald this weekr. .. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel says he expects to play both starting quarterback Marcus Mariota and backup Blaine Gabbert on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Mariota didn't throw during the open portion of practice Friday for the second straight day. He was listed as limited and questionable. Whoever plays at quarterback will be playing behind a makeshift offensive line missing left tackle Taylor Lewan, who sustained a concussion in the Dolphins game and didn't practice all week. Right tackle Jack Conklin, still recovering from surgery on his left knee in January, is out as well. …