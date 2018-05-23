Arizona and New Orleans land future Super Bowls; Nashville will host the 2019 NFL draft

Arizona and New Orleans will be hosting Super Bowls again, and Nashville is getting the NFL draft for the first time, the league announced Wednesday.
The 2023 Super Bowl will be held at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and the 2024 game will be at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Arizona has played host to three Super Bowls, including two of the best, with the New York Giants upsetting the 18-0 New England Patriots in 2008, and Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler picking off Seattle's Russell Wilson at the goal line in 2015 to preserve a 28-24 win.
The 2024 game will be the record eighth time the Super Bowl will be held at the Superdome. It will be the 11th Super Bowl for New Orleans.
The next four Super Bowls will be held in Atlanta, Miami, Tampa and Los Angeles.
The league also announced that Nashville will play host to next year's draft, which has become a traveling circus since moving from New York after 2014. Chicago hosted twice, followed by Philadelphia and Dallas.
