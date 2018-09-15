Former Big Ten backs are part of NFL's RB renaissance

“Yeah, it doesn’t get much higher than that,” said the 6-foot-1 rookie, who’s roughly the same size as Brees and was born in the same place: Austin, Texas. “That’s one of the greatest to play of all time. That’s the guy that I’ve had an unbelievable amount of respect for and looked up to him just because of where I’m from, first, and then size and story as well. So I’ve always enjoyed him.”