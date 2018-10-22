With so many close games through seven weeks, NFL coaches are under a bigger microscope than ever

Again, coaching decisions are always going to be debated and scrutinized. So the talk will swirl about Jason Garrett’s conservative decision on a missed field goal at the end of Dallas’ 20-17 loss at Washington; or Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel making an ill-fated decision to go for two in a 20-19 loss to the Chargers in London — and how the Titans did it, opting to pass instead of run; or Dirk Koetter nailing it for Tampa Bay by letting Chandler Catanzaro kick a 59-yard field goal in overtime to beat Cleveland 26-23. The Browns have gone to overtime four times in seven games.